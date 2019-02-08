



Scotland’s women’s hockey team will play a three-match test series against Italy in Rome as part of preparations for a major year of hockey for the squad.





The matches will be held at the Olympic Preparation Center Giulio Onesti on the 18th and 19th of February at 16:00 pm and the 21st of February at 10:00 pm local time.



Head Coach Jen Wilson has announced her squad for the matches, which includes McKenzie Bell; Jessica Buchanan; and Louise Campbell following their performances at the Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series.



All three of the new players caught the eye of the Scotland senior women coaching staff throughout the recent Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series event at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Dundee Wanderers forward Charlotte Watson, currently on 49 caps, could be set to win her 50th cap for Scotland on the trip, with Bex Condie, on 47 caps, also close to a milestone appearance. Kerry-Anne Hastings could also gain her first Scotland cap in Rome.



It’s a huge year ahead for the Scotland women’s national team with two major international tournaments on the horizon.



On 8-16 June Scotland women will compete at the Hockey Series Finals in Dublin alongside Ireland; South Korea; Czech Republic; France; Malaysia; and Ukraine.



Then there’s huge home games when Scottish Hockey hosts Women’s EuroHockey Championship II at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 4-10 August.



Here Scotland will play on home turf in the tournament featuring Wales; Czech Republic; Ukraine; Austria; Italy; Poland and Turkey.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “These games are important preparation for the Hockey Series Finals and EuroHockey Championship II this year. We’ll also have some new players in the squad who’ll have the opportunity to show what they can do at this level.



“Italy is a team we know well and the matches will be close and competitive. We have a similar world ranking so it’s the perfect opportunity for a good tough series against a strong team. We’re looking forward to it.”



Scotland squad



McKenzie Bell (Western Wildcats)

Jessica Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Louise Campbell (University of Edinburgh)

Bex Condie (Gloucester City)

Lorna Cruickshank (Durham University)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Amy Gibson (Der Club an Der Alster)

Kerry Anne Hastings (Durham University)

Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats)

Heather Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Jamieson (Muncher Sports Club)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)

Fiona Semple (Wimbledon)

Laura Swanson (University of Edinburgh)

Becky Ward (Western Wildcats)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)



Scottish Hockey Union media release