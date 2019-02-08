

Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs back in the squad. Photo - Marcel Sigg -Run Ride Dive



The second training camp for the SA Womens Hockey team gets underway today in Johannesburg. In a year where the focus will be on the FIH Hockey Series Finals and the African Qualifier, its imperative to hit the ground running for Robin van Ginkel.





With a number of players unavailable for the first camp, this camp offers the opportunity for a bunch of players to stake their claim for places in the squads. It will be a first opportunity for the likes of Nicole la Fleur, Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs to take part in a camp under the new leadership, while an exciting group of players also get their first opportunities.



Amore de Wet, who has featured for the SA Indoor side on more than 20 occassions, is joined by the exciting Bianca Woods, Charne Maddocks and Stephanie Botha. Other new players at the camp include Donna Small, Kirsty Adams, Mia Barnard, Sandi Tabata and Sare Laubser.



The came takes place at St. Stithians College and finishes next Friday the 15 February.



South African Women’s Training Camp Squad (8-15th February 2019)

Phumi Mbande

Erin Hunter

Mia Barnard

Sandi Tabata

Amore De Wet

Izelle Verster

Mishca Ellis

Sare Laubser

Ashleigh Datnow

Kara Botes

Mmathshepo Modipane

Shindre-Lee Simmons

Bianca Woods

Kirsten Paton

Nicole La Fleur

Stephanie Baxter

Casey Jean Botha

Kirsty Adams

Nicole Walraven

Stephanie Botha

Celia Evans

Lezaan janse van Vuuren

Nicolene Terblanche

Sylvia van Jaarsveldt

Charne Maddocks

Lezan Jakobs

Nikki Veto

Tarryn Glasby

Courtney du Preez

Lillian Du plessis

Quanita Bobbs

Teagan Fourie

Donna Small

Lisa Deetlefs

Robyn Jonson

Toni Marks



SA Hockey Association media release