SA Womens Squad named for second camp
Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs back in the squad. Photo - Marcel Sigg -Run Ride Dive
The second training camp for the SA Womens Hockey team gets underway today in Johannesburg. In a year where the focus will be on the FIH Hockey Series Finals and the African Qualifier, its imperative to hit the ground running for Robin van Ginkel.
With a number of players unavailable for the first camp, this camp offers the opportunity for a bunch of players to stake their claim for places in the squads. It will be a first opportunity for the likes of Nicole la Fleur, Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs to take part in a camp under the new leadership, while an exciting group of players also get their first opportunities.
Amore de Wet, who has featured for the SA Indoor side on more than 20 occassions, is joined by the exciting Bianca Woods, Charne Maddocks and Stephanie Botha. Other new players at the camp include Donna Small, Kirsty Adams, Mia Barnard, Sandi Tabata and Sare Laubser.
The came takes place at St. Stithians College and finishes next Friday the 15 February.
South African Women’s Training Camp Squad (8-15th February 2019)
Phumi Mbande
Erin Hunter
Mia Barnard
Sandi Tabata
Amore De Wet
Izelle Verster
Mishca Ellis
Sare Laubser
Ashleigh Datnow
Kara Botes
Mmathshepo Modipane
Shindre-Lee Simmons
Bianca Woods
Kirsten Paton
Nicole La Fleur
Stephanie Baxter
Casey Jean Botha
Kirsty Adams
Nicole Walraven
Stephanie Botha
Celia Evans
Lezaan janse van Vuuren
Nicolene Terblanche
Sylvia van Jaarsveldt
Charne Maddocks
Lezan Jakobs
Nikki Veto
Tarryn Glasby
Courtney du Preez
Lillian Du plessis
Quanita Bobbs
Teagan Fourie
Donna Small
Lisa Deetlefs
Robyn Jonson
Toni Marks
SA Hockey Association media release