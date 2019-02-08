Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SA Womens Squad named for second camp

Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs back in the squad. Photo - Marcel Sigg -Run Ride Dive

The second training camp for the SA Womens Hockey team gets underway today in Johannesburg. In a year where the focus will be on the FIH Hockey Series Finals and the African Qualifier, its imperative to hit the ground running for Robin van Ginkel.



With a number of players unavailable for the first camp, this camp offers the opportunity for a bunch of players to stake their claim for places in the squads. It will be a first opportunity for the likes of Nicole la Fleur, Phumi Mbande and Quanita Bobbs to take part in a camp under the new leadership, while an exciting group of players also get their first opportunities.

Amore de Wet, who has featured for the SA Indoor side on more than 20 occassions, is joined by the exciting Bianca Woods, Charne Maddocks and Stephanie Botha. Other new players at the camp include Donna Small, Kirsty Adams, Mia Barnard, Sandi Tabata and Sare Laubser.

The came takes place at St. Stithians College and finishes next Friday the 15 February.

South African Women’s Training Camp Squad (8-15th February 2019)
Phumi Mbande    
Erin Hunter    
Mia Barnard    
Sandi Tabata
Amore De Wet    
Izelle Verster    
Mishca Ellis    
Sare Laubser
Ashleigh Datnow    
Kara Botes    
Mmathshepo Modipane    
Shindre-Lee Simmons
Bianca Woods    
Kirsten Paton    
Nicole La Fleur    
Stephanie Baxter
Casey Jean Botha    
Kirsty Adams    
Nicole Walraven    
Stephanie Botha
Celia Evans    
Lezaan janse van Vuuren    
Nicolene Terblanche    
Sylvia van Jaarsveldt
Charne Maddocks    
Lezan Jakobs    
Nikki Veto    
Tarryn Glasby
Courtney du Preez    
Lillian Du plessis    
Quanita Bobbs    
Teagan Fourie
Donna Small    
Lisa Deetlefs    
Robyn Jonson    
Toni Marks

SA Hockey Association media release

