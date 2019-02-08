

The captains and umpires prior to Wednesday’s games. Pic: Stefan Deems/RFEH



Ireland drew a dramatic second test against Spain on Wednesday morning before losing 4-1 on Thursday as Graham Shaw rang the changes





Ireland were denied victory by Spain in the last play in their second test match in Granada this week, denying them a famous comeback.



The hosts burst into a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes with Clara Ycart and Alejandra Torres-Quevedo both scoring set piece goals in quick succession.



Anna O’Flanagan got one back before half-time with a clever deflection move from Hannah Matthews’ assist and Ireland were level four minutes after the break. Skipper Katie Mullan got it, trapping overhead from Sarah Hawkshaw’s high ball into the circle, finishing off at the second attempt.



Matthews put Ireland in front for the first time with seven minutes to go, her sweep at goal taking the direct route to the backboard despite several sticks attempting to get a touch.



But Spain forced some late pressure and won a penalty corner which Maria Lopez swept down the barrel into the net.



Women’s senior international test matches



Ireland 3 (A O’Flanagan, K Mullan, H Matthews)

Spain 3 (C Ycart, A Torres-Quevedo, M Lopez)



Ireland: E Buckley, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan, S McCay, B Barr, L Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, A Meeke

Subs: N Evans, L Tice, E Beatty, H McLoughlin, D Duke, L McGuire



Thursday:



Ireland closed out their latest training series with a 4-1 loss to Spain in Granada, leaving them with two draws and three defeats from their camp this week.



They were unable to build on a smart start with Anna O’Flanagan pouncing on a rebound in the seventh minute after good work by Bethany Barr.



Spain levelled via Carlota Petchame against the run of play before the end of the first quarter and duly took control with Petchame scoring a second while Lola Riera added a couple, too.



Once again, it was an experimental Irish side with only four of the World Cup silver medalists starting the tie with another four coming off the bench.



Spain 4 (L Riera 2, C Petchame 2)

Ireland 1 (A O’Flanagan)



Ireland: L Murphy, C Brown, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, B Barr, S Barr, L Colvin, S Torrans, S Hawkshaw, E Curran

Subs: A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, E Beatty, A O’Flanagan, A Meeke, L McGuire



