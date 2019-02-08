Anna O’Flanagan, captaining the Green Army today, gave her team an early lead in the 7th minute from a well worked penalty corner routine that saw her score from the rebound. But 3 minutes later and the experienced Carlota Petchame had levelled the tie against the run of play.





Lola Riera doubled Spain’s lead from a powerful drag flick from the top of the circle that lift Liz Murphy with little chance. Lizzie Colvin continued her fine form, stepping back into the squad following a break after the World Cup, as she controlled the midfield channel and distributed the ball with ease.



Sarah Hawkshaw, who recently earnt her first cap in Chile, continued to impress with her darting runs down the wings while cutting either side of her Spanish markers. Petchame gave the hosts a commanding lead in the third quarter from a bit of a goal mouth scramble. The initial reverse strike was parried away before Maialen Garcia scooped the ball over Murphy to find Petchame at the busy back post to bundle the ball into the goal. Ali Meeke’s skills were on display as she left several defenders in her wake, but the final outcome was just missing for the Green Army today. Riera finished the game off with her second goal; another well executed penalty corner.



Ireland 1 (O’Flanagan)

Spain 4 (Petchame x2, Riera x2)



Starting: E Murphy, C Brown, K Mullan, S McCay, E Tice, B Barr, S Barr, L Colvin, S Torrans, S Hawkshaw, E Curran



Subs: E Buckley, A Naughton, Y O’Bryne, E Beatty, A O’Flanagan (captain), A Meeke, L McGuire



Schedule (all times listed are local):



1/2/19 4:30pm Ireland 1 - 1 India in Hockey Santomera pitch, Murcia

3/2/19 11am Ireland 0 - 3 India in Hockey Santomera pitch, Murcia

4/2/19 6:30pm Ireland 1 - 2 Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada

6/2/19 12:30pm Ireland 3 - 3 Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada

7/2/19 11am Ireland 1 - 4 Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada



Irish Hockey Association media release