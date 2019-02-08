Ben Somerford







Hobart pair Josh Beltz and Jack Welch have called on the Tasmanian public to get out and show they deserve more international events when the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos play this weekend.





Australia will play three matches on Saturday and Sunday at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre, taking on China PR and Germany as part of the new FIH Pro League.



The Hockeyroos will play China and Germany at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the Kookaburras will face the Germans at 3pm on Sunday.



The Kookaburras will also play an 2x15-minute exhibition match from 3pm on Saturday followed by a clinic and fan engagement with signing opportunities.



Tickets are available for both days via ticketbooth.com.au, while a Weekend Super Pass for all three matches represents great value.



The weekend’s action represents a rare opportunity for Tasmanians to witness elite international hockey, with the Kookaburras last visiting in 2015.



“The more people we can get there the better to cheer us on,” said Beltz, who’ll represent his country in front of his home crowd for the first time on Sunday.



“I think as much international experience we can get down here the better.



“I think this weekend is a good opportunity for the Tassie fans to show the other states that we really support hockey and we want to have as many games down here as we can.



“The best way to do it is to get people inside watching the games.”



Welch will make only his sixth international appearance in green and gold, having debuted in September.



He described playing in front of his home crowd as a “dream come true”.



“Family and friends are going to be able to watch, so it’s definitely going to be an experience to remember,” Welch said.



“There’s definitely going to be nerves. I’ve only played a few games. I’m going to go out there, try to play confident and see how we go.



“It’s a dream come true. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and strived towards for a long time. To actually to be able to do it this early in my career is really special.”



Beltz and Welch are long-time family friends who grew up in the same neighbourhood in Hobart and both said playing together in their hometown was special.



The Kookaburras are determined to bounce back in the FIH Pro League after going down in a shootout to the Netherlands after a 5-5 draw and 4-1 to Belgium in the opening round last weekend in front of two massive crowds.



“It was a disappointing start but the beauty is we get to play another game,” Beltz said.



“The FIH Pro League is about playing the best teams in the world. We’ve got Germany who are by no means an easy team.



“We’ve got to out there and focus on what we do best and hopefully come out with a win.”



The matches in Hobart are made possible thanks to the support of Events Tasmania.



Saturday’s match against China PR will LIVE on kayosports.com.au and delayed on FOX SPORTS, while the Kookaburras’ match against Germany will be LIVE on FOX SPORTS 507 on Sunday. The Hockeyroos’ match against Germany will be delayed on FOX SPORTS and live on kayosports.com.au.



Tickets are still available for the Hobart matches by ticketbooth.com.au.



Australian fixtures (*all times are local)

Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras exhibition match - 3pm, Hockeyroos v China PR - 5pm

Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm, Hockeyroos v Germany - 5pm



Hockey Australia media release