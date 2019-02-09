



KUALA LUMPUR: A friend in need is a friend indeed.





This was evident as help from the hockey fraternity poured in for technical official Norazmi Safar (pic), who was involved in a car accident in Jeli, Kelantan, last month after officiating a match in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



A total of RM23,604 were collected by friends and officials over the last four days to help Norazmi pay his hospital bills.



The army officer from Taiping underwent two surgeries after breaking his hip and calf bone, and his medical expenses came to RM25,000.



His car is also beyond repair following the head-on collision.



Norazmi thanked everyone for helping him pay his medical bills.



“I am truly touched, and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” said Norazmi, who now has enough funds to pay his hospital bills.



He is still admitted at the USM Hospital in Kubang Kerian, but will be transferred to a hospital in Taiping when his condition gets better.



It will take Norazmi about six to eight months to recover from the injuries.



