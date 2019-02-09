By Aftar Singh





No you don’t: Terengganu’s Mohd Fitri Saari (right)vying for the ball with TNB Thunderbolt’s Muhd Shafiq Hassan during the Malaysia Hockey League Premier Division match at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday. — AZHAR MAHFOF/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB Thun­derbolt are the least experienced team but they created the biggest upset in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The team consisting players with an average age of 19 stunned last year’s league champions Tereng­ganu 2-1 at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday to record their first win in seven matches in the league.



With their best-ever win, Thunderbolt are in fifth spot with four points but Terengganu’s hope of winning the league title is all over with their third defeat yesterday.



Terengganu have themselves to blame for the shock defeat as they wasted seven penalty corners in the match.



Thunderbolt, who lost to Terengganu 4-0 in the first-round match in Kuala Terengganu, surprised their opponents by taking the lead through Muhd Hazzim Amin Hafidz from close range in the 28th minute.



Terengganu pushed their forwards in search of goals and equalised in the 41st minute when South Korean Jang Jong-hyun’s through pass was well deflected into goal by fellow countryman Jung Man-jae.



The hero for Thunderbolt was defender Muhd Aminuddin Mohd Zain, who scored the winning goal off a penalty corner in the 51st minute.



Thunderbolt team manager M. Kaliswaran heaped praise on his team for going the extra mile.



“My boys were not intimidated by playing against the more experienced Terengganu. They stuck to the game plan to register this biggest upset,” said Kaliswaran.



“The win is a big boost for my players as we are only playing in the Premier Division for the second year. The win will spur us to play much better in the remaining four matches.”



Terengganu coach I. Vicknes­waran was disappointed with his players’ attitude and character in the match.



“Nothing went right for us in the match. We’ve to pull our socks up in our remaining matches,” said an annoyed Vickneswaran.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), meanwhile, registered the biggest win in the league by thrashing Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 11-0 at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.



UniKL top the standings with 22 points from seven wins and a draw.



The Star of Malaysia