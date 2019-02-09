By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB Thunderbolts served a surprise in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division by edging Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2-1 at the Tun Razak Stadium here today.





It was Thunderbolts’ first win of the season after seven matches.



Thunderbolts netted through Hazzim Amin (28th minute) and Aminudin Zain (51st) while South Korean Jung Man Jae responded for the defending champions in the 41st minute.



The defeat is a huge shock as THT have six foreign signings and six national players while Thunderbolts comprise mainly Tengku Mahkota Ismail Sports School students.



With the win, Thunderbolts move from the bottom to sixth with four points.



"My boys produced their best hockey today. I hope the momentum will continue in the remaining matches.



“They were struggling in the previous matches as they did not have the confidence.



"And now that they have tasted victory against one of the top teams in the MHL, I believe the momentum will continue," said Thunderbolts coach M. Kaliswaran yesterday.



In the first round, THT thrashed Thunderbolts 4-0.



THT coach I. Vikneswaran said: "Yes, we lost to schoolboys, and it is not a joke. My players failed to play their game.



"The fact is we lost to a school team and that is not acceptable in my book,” he said.



RESULTS: UniKL 11 UiTM 0, TNB Thunderbolts 2 Terengganu HT 1, NurInsafi 1 Tenaga Nasional 6.



