



East Grinstead are playing in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy tournament this weekend in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, having qualified as Jaffa Super 6s winners in 2018.





This is the second tier of European competition and East Grinstead are looking for a top two finish which would put them back in the top flight in 2020 as they will again be our representatives having won the 2019 Jaffa Super 6s final last month.



You can see fixtures, results and standings on the competition management system by clicking here.



The games are being streamed here.



England Hockey Board Media release