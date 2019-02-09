



INVERLEITH 7-1 SK SENKVICE



A hat-trick by Aedan McCrossan was the foundation of Inverleith`s 7-1 victory over Slovakian side SK Senkvice in the opening pool match at the indoor European Club Challenge 1 in Oslo.





It took the Scots only six minutes to open their account and McCrossan was the provider from open play. Inverleith virtually secured the contest by the interval, Stuart Hatton doubled the tally before McCrossan again found the target for a three goal lead.



Early in the second half McCrossan was given some time out in the sin bin but the scoring nonetheless continued, Ewen Mackie added a fourth and that was quickly followed by a spot conversion from Patrick Christie. A minute later McCrossan completed his hat-trick, and then the game went quiet.



In the closing minutes Lubos Misovic scored a consolation for the Slovakians, but the Edinburgh side were not finished as Paul Taylor made it seven at a penalty corner.



Inverleith manager Allan Dick said: “A good win with good control of the game against an experienced side – a good platform to build from.”



INVERLEITH 4-6 AD LOUSADA



Despite a dramatic battle with AD Lousada Inverleith were unfortunately not able to build on their earlier victory.



Patrick Christie gave the Scots an early lead with a spin and shot into the bottom corner, but four goals in as many minutes propelled Lousada into a 4-1 half-time lead, Ricardo Teixeira (2), Bruno Santos and Jose Santos were on target.



The comeback looked in full swing in the second half with penalty corner strikes by Stephen Dick and Ewen Mackie but Lousada`s Joao Santos scuppered that with five minutes left for a 5-3 advantage.



There were late strikes from Mackie again and Teixeira for his hat-trick to propel the Portuguese to the top of the pool.



Scottish Hockey Union media release