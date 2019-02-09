Mohsin Ali



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior lashes out at certain lobby, who were occupying different posts in federation and now trying to bring bad name for country by issuing highly negative statements just t gain personal benefits.





Shahbaz expressed these views while talking exclusively to The Nation on Friday he further said, “These things won’t help these sick-minded people, instead bring bad name for not only country but for Pakistan hockey, we are fighting for the national cause, not for personal interests, whoever is heading the federation government must not only fully back the elected federation, but also provide funds, due to highly neglected attitude of government and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, we had to face lot of difficulties in fulfilling our international commitments, these uncertain conditions led to poor results, as players and officials can’t focus on field performances.”



He further said, “PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar had met with IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani in this regard and informed him about the entire situation and hazards being faced by the federation, resignation of office-bearers is not the solution, Akbar Durrani not only listen to our problems, but he also assured all out help and said, he will request Minister for provision of funds to federation, we are highly grateful to IPC Secretary, as he is a gentleman and understand the importance of national game, unlike of past secretary Jameel Ahmed, who kept on sitting on our written requests and Pakistan had to face FIH ban as we fail to participate in pro-league, I request IPC Minister to take stern action against Jameel, as his mistake costs hockey and country dearly .”



Shahbaz further said, “We are working with full dedication and leaving no stone unturned to take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days heights, few certain minded people are using media platform to serve their vested interests and levelling baseless allegations against me and President, which had no ground reality, I and President had never said a single word against anyone, as we believe in dignity and not in personal attacks, Olympians must not spread false and baseless things, they must play positive role and help federation in national cause, lying in the media and sending negativity will serve no purpose to them, but increase more miseries, Olympians backing will not only help them restore their respect among masses, but also enhance their reputation, it is matter of grave displeasure that these Olympians are same, who enjoyed two years of taking perks and privileges from the federation and they had done nothing for hockey, we didn’t send them home on personal liking or disliking, the decision was made purely on their poor performances, as they fail to complete the assigned tasks.”



He further said, “I always tried my level best to ensure Pakistan hockey enjoy respect and grace world over, we needed Rs 20 million for Argentina tour to take part in pro-league, funds absence was the reason behind, federation fail to send team, but we had for months writing to government and IPC and PSB, had IPC former secretary Jameel Ahmed performed his duties accordingly, today situation would have been different, I am trying my level best to ensure FIH doesn’t ban and impose fine on national hockey team, as secretary, Olympian and Executive member of FIH I will raise my voice at every forum in this regard, 11 international players are ready to come to play in Pakistan due to our sincere efforts, but we don’t have funds nor resources, if government or sponsors are ready to bear expenditures of international players, they will come and play in Pakistan, until and unless government provide funds, hockey can’t move forward, we demand government to construct 4 hockey centres at major cities so we could work on grassroots level and provide national team fresh blood, we will prefer U-21 youth for hockey league.



our players doesn’t have jobs, federation doesn’t have funds, if government step forward and help federation, I can assure Pakistan hockey will be back on its feet very soon, Shahbaz concluded.



The Nation