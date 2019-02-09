

GB coach Mark Hager greets New Zealand hockey players following their win



Coach Mark Hager lost his first game in charge of Great Britain women against former side New Zealand.





The Black Sticks won 5-1 in the FIH Pro League in Christchurch.



Australian Hager, 54, left the Black Sticks after 10 years to take charge of the Olympic champions last month.



He is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into his leadership while New Zealand coach following accusations of bullying.



Olivia Merry scored a hat-trick for New Zealand, while Giselle Ansley netted for Britain.



GB face Australia at 09:30 GMT on 16 February in Perth in their second game.



Earlier on Friday, GB men went top of the table with a 6-2 win over New Zealand as Sam Ward scored a hat-trick in Adam Dixon's first match as captain.



Britain, who beat Spain 6-5 in their opening game, play Australia in Perth on 16 February (15:30 GMT).



The competition serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup, with nine teams competing in the round-robin tournament in home and away matches between January and June.



BBC Sport