Alexie Beovich







The Hockeyroos have beaten China 4-3 in an FIH Pro League thriller at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart on Saturday evening.





Goals to Player of the Match Mariah Williams, Rosie Malone, Grace Stewart and Savannah Fitzpatrick were enough to secure Australia’s second victory for the tournament in front of an enthusiastic Hobart crowd.



The victory pushes the Hockeyroos to the top of the FIH Pro League standings for the time being, Australia plays again on Sunday when they take on Germany in Hobart.



Despite the loss, China will be buoyed by the performances of Jiaqi Zhong, Dan Wen and Yong Jing, all of whom were able to hit the scoreboard.



Australia was without co-captain Jodie Kenny due to a quad injury sustained in training throughout the week but bridged the defensive gap with standout performances from Lily Brazel and Maddison Fitzpatrick.



After missing an extended period of time due to injury, Williams scored her first international goal since the Rio Olympics by way of deflection from an Australian penalty corner in the 13th minute of the match.



A flurry of goals late in the second quarter kept fans on the edge of their seats.



China started the chain of scores in the 25th minute when Zhong Jiaqi gained possession off of a deflection in the attacking circle and smashed a strong shot past Australian goalkeeper Ashlee Wells.



Malone was the next to score in the 28th minute, finding some open space after a shot from Stewart was turned away and nailing the backboard with ease.



Dan Wen tied things up in the dying seconds of the half when she ran the ball inside the attacking circle and beat Wells with some impressive stick work.



The Hockeyroos’ breakthrough came as a result of China’s Sun Xiao was sent off with a yellow card in the 47th minute.



Stewart was the first to take advantage, she found herself one-on-one with the keeper off an assist from Maddison Fitzpatrick and rocketed one into the net.



Just two minutes later the Hockeyroos extended their lead again when Williams found Savannah Fitzpatrick from the top of the attacking circle for the deflection goal.



A fortuitious goal from Yong Jing in the 56th minute wasn’t enough and China couldn’t prevet defeat in their first match of the FIH Pro League



The Hockeyroos will now turn their attention to Germany ahead of Sunday’s clash in Hobart.



Australia 4 (Williams 4', Malone 28', Stewart 48', S. Fitzpatrick 50')

China 3 (Zhong Jiaqi 25', Dan Wen 29', Yong Jing 56')



Hockey Australia media release