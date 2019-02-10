KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Insafi player M. Jiwa Mohan was suspended for three matches while Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach A. Arulselvaraj was let off with a warning by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Disciplinary Board.





Jiwa and Arul were slapped with a code of conduct charge for using the wrong channel to voice out their grievances about the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The disciplinary board was chaired by lawyer Jadadish Chandra with two others, lawyer Peter Gan and former international Shankar Ramu.



National hockey player Jiwa Mohan.Star pic by ASRI ABDUL GHANI / The Star / June 02, 2018.



“We gave both of them a fair chance to defend themselves and Arul admitted that he made the statement and he should have used the proper channels. Jiwa denied making the statement,” said Jadadish.



“Jiwa was accused of two charges, one of not presenting himself to the Technical Committee hearing and second for making statement in the media about the league.



“Jiwa said he did not attend the technical committee hearing because he was not informed by his manager about it and also that it was held on a public holiday (Thaipusam). We decided to suspend him for three MHL matches with immediate effect,” said Jadadish.



Jiwa will not feature against Terengganu, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and UniKL.



Jiwa had said in the media that the MHL is declining with a drastic drop in the number of teams competing in the MHL, while Arul said that the MHL looked like it was going to close shop because of the lukewarm response this season and something needed to be done to revive it.



Arul was relieved to be let off with the warning.



