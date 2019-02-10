Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Jiwa gets three-match suspension for outburst

Published on Sunday, 10 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Insafi player M. Jiwa Mohan was suspended for three matches while Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach A. Arulselvaraj was let off with a warning by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Disciplinary Board.



Jiwa and Arul were slapped with a code of conduct charge for using the wrong channel to voice out their grievances about the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).

The disciplinary board was chaired by lawyer Jadadish Chandra with two others, lawyer Peter Gan and former international Shankar Ramu.

https://www.thestar.com.my/sport/hockey/2019/02/10/jiwa-gets-threematch-suspension-for-outburst/~/media/c500062e297d485e8b34522e8326e97e.ashx/?h=300&&w=200
National hockey player Jiwa Mohan.Star pic by ASRI ABDUL GHANI / The Star / June 02, 2018.

“We gave both of them a fair chance to defend themselves and Arul admitted that he made the statement and he should have used the proper channels. Jiwa denied making the statement,” said Jadadish.

“Jiwa was accused of two charges, one of not presenting himself to the Technical Committee hearing and second for making statement in the media about the league.

“Jiwa said he did not attend the technical committee hearing because he was not informed by his manager about it and also that it was held on a public holiday (Thaipusam). We decided to suspend him for three MHL matches with immediate effect,” said Jadadish.

Jiwa will not feature against Terengganu, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and UniKL.

Jiwa had said in the media that the MHL is declining with a drastic drop in the number of teams competing in the MHL, while Arul said that the MHL looked like it was going to close shop because of the lukewarm response this season and something needed to be done to revive it.

Arul was relieved to be let off with the warning.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.