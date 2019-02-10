By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) disciplinary board today suspended NorInsafi player Jiwa Mohan for three matches while Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach Arul Selvaraj was given a warning.





Both were charged for breaching the Malaysia Hockey League’s (MHL) code of conduct for not using proper channels to voice out their dissatisfactions about the tournament.



Lawyer Jadadish Chandra chaired the hearing together with Peter Gan and former international Shankar Ramu.



“We gave them a fair chance to defend themselves. While Arul admitted he should have used proper channels, Jiwa denied stating anything against the league.



“After taking mitigation factors into consideration and the fact that Arul saved our time by admitting what he said, we gave him a warning.



“Jiwa was charged for not attending the recent MHL technical committee hearing and also for making a (negative) statement in the media about the MHL.



“The player claimed that he did not make the said statement, but after a round of questioning, we discovered he had said what was printed (in one of the newspapers).



“The fact that he did not attend the technical committee hearing, saying that he was not informed by his manager and that it was held on a public holiday (Thaipusam), we decided to hand him a three-match suspension,” said Jadadish.



Jiwa will serve the three-match ban against Terengganu Hockey Team, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and UniKL.



Both had spoken about the ‘drastic drop in the number of teams taking part’ in the MHL.



New Straits Times