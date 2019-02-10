By Aftar Singh





Man Meet Kaur of Terengganu (right) fights for the ball against Liaoning’s Li Yuqi during the National Women’s Hockey League at Jalan Duta Hockey Stadium. - MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star.



KUALA LUMPUR: Liu Xinyu was the heroine for Liaoning Club as she helped the team beat newly-crowned league champions Terengganu 1-0 in the National Women’s Hockey League.





Xinyu scored the solitary goal in the 45th minute from close range in the fourth quarter at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta on Saturday.



With the win, the Chinese club, who are featuring for first time in the league, finished third with 25 points from eight wins, a draw and three defeats.



Terengganu, who clinched the league title on Feb 7, were not too disappointed with the defeat as they did not push themselves in the match.



Liaoning Club coach Goa Lihua said it was tough playing three matches a week but she was pleased with the team’s overall performance.



“We’ve finished third in our league debut - that’s good. We’ve qualified for the overall cup (Vivian Soars Cup) and I want my players to win it,” said Lihua.



Only the top-four teams - Terengganu, Police Blue Warriors, Liaoning Club and PKS Uniten - will feature in the Vivian Soars Cup.



The first leg semi-finals matches between Terengganu versus PKS Uniten and last year’s overall champions Police Blue Warriors versus Liaoning Club will take place on Tuesday at Tun Razak Stadium.



The return legs will be played at the same venue on Thursday while the final is on Feb 16.



NATIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

RESULTS

PSHA-MSSPP 0 POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 6

KL WIPERS 1 SSTMI 2

LIAONING CLUB 1 TERENGGANU 0



STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

TERENGGANU 1210 0 2 49 9 30

POLICE BLUE 12 9 0 3 40 8 27

LIAONING 12 8 1 3 46 11 25

PKS UNITEN 12 8 1 3 36 10 25

SSTMI 12 4 0 8 11 41 12

KL WIPERS 12 2 0 10 9 35 6

PSHA-MSSPP 12 0 0 12 1 78 0



