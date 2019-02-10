



In the second day of indoor European Club Challenge 1 Inverleith got off to a flying start with an excellent win over Kringsja, and then looked to be cruising to victory against Bologna before an Italian fightback resulted in a nail-biting 5-5 draw in Oslo.





The Scots now need to win against Irish side Three Rock Rovers in the next match.



INVERLEITH 6-4 KRINGSJA SPORTS KLUBB (NORWAY)



A hat-trick from Olympian Stephen Dick was the catalyst in Inverleith`s 6-4 victory over Norwegian champions Kringsja in the final pool match at the indoor European Club Challenge 1 tournament in Oslo.



The win propelled Inverleith into second place in their pool, thereby qualifying for the promotion group involving Bologna (Italy), Three Rock Rovers (Ireland) and Lousada (Portugal). Unfortunately the Edinburgh side will carry forward their 6-4 reversal at the hands of the Portuguese in their pool encounter.



Only a win against Kringsja would see Inverleith progress to the next stage, and they made their intentions clear when Dick converted his first penalty corner in only five minutes. Blaise Rogeau levelled for the Norwegians, but Dick struck again from another set piece to put his side 2-1 in front. Inverleith reached the interval with a two goal cushion, this time it was Kyle Taylor who scored from a penalty corner.



Inverleith`s triumph looked secure when Aedan McCrossan made it 4-1 two minutes into the second half. But two goals inside a minute from Kringsja`s Martin Genestet and Arunpreet Garcha forced coach Stuart Neave to call a time-out to steady the ship.



Within two minutes the Scots were 5-3 ahead, Dick converted his third penalty corner. The final minutes were tense, especially when Rogeau pulled another back for the Norwegians, but then he departed to the sin bin and Craig Sinclair sealed the points with a late open play strike.



INVERLEITH 5-5 BOLOGNA (ITALY)



With four minutes to go Inverleith seemed to be cruising to a comfortable victory against Italian champions Bologna in the promotion pool of the indoor European Club Challenge 1, they led 4-1 but the game finished in a 5-5 draw.



This result means they must now beat Irish side Three Rock Rovers in the next match.



Bologna took an early lead through Nicola Missaglia, but within two minutes Aedan McCrossan had levelled. Not long after McCrossan again scored for a 2-1 lead, then Stuart Hatton and Patrick Christie just on the interval gave the Edinburgh side a comfortable 4-1 advantage.



There was no further addition to the scoring until four minutes from time, then the Bologna avalanche with Nicola Sanasi, Pietro Lago, Sergey Stasyuk and Missaglia again putting in four late strikes, before a penalty corner conversion by Stephen Dick salvaged the result for Inverleith.



