Alexie Beovich







The Hockeyroos have defeated Germany 3-1 in an FIH Pro League shootout after a nail-biting 2-2 draw in Hobart on Sunday.





Rachael Lynch and Grace Stewart were amongst the best for Australia but it was Sophie Taylor who earned Player of the Match honours after scoring her first international goal.



The victory is marred only by a suspected ankle injury to forward Maddison Fitzpatrick.



Goals to Taylor and Stewart weren’t enough to secure a Hockeyroos victory in regular time and the Australian’s couldn’t find an answer for Hanna Granitzki who scored twice off penalty corners.



Eddie Bone, Brooke Peris and Mariah Williams were the goal scorers for Australia in the shootout whilst Germany’s only goal came through Nike Lorenz.



The win leaves the Hockeyroos on top of the FIH Pro League standings with two wins, one shootout win and a loss to their name.



The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos host Great Britain in an FIH Pro League double-header next weekend in Perth.



Australia 2 (Taylor 9’, Stewart 32’, Bone SO, Peris SO, Williams SO)

Germany 2 (Granitzki 22’, 47’, Lorenz SO)



Hockey Australia media release



Glad to see Hockey Australia also reject the non-sensical Percentage ranking the FIH use to rightfully claim they are top of the standings.