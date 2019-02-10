Alexie Beovich







The Kookaburras have secured their first win of the FIH Pro League, defeating Germany 4-2 in front of a bumper crowd in Hobart on Sunday.





Jacob Anderson was the standout all day long, nailing two first half goals and being awarded Player of the Match.



Lead by Tasmanian Eddie Ockenden, Australia was able to break away from Germany after a 2-2 first half, finding two much needed goals through Tom Wickham and Dylan Wotherspoon.



The victory pushes Australia to fourth in the FIH Pro League standings where they sit behind Belgium, Netherlands and Great Britain whom they host in Perth next week.



The goal scorers for Germany were Florian Fuchs and Lukas Windfeder, despite allowing four goals Tobias Walter played valiantly facing 14 Australian shot attempts.



The Kookaburras take on the top ranked Great Britain in Perth next week.



Australia 4 (Anderson 12' & 21', Wickham 36', Wotherspoon 48')

Germany 2 (Fuchs 5', Windfelder 22')



Hockey Australia media release