Weekend fixtures



8 Feb 2019 NZL v GBR (RR) 5 - 1

9 Feb 2019 AUS v CHN (RR) 4 - 3

10 Feb 2019 AUS v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (3 -1 SO)



Unofficial Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 4 2 1 0 1 8 7 1 8 66.7 2 Belgium 3 2 0 0 1 3 3 0 6 66.7 3 Argentina 2 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 5 83.3 4 New Zealand 3 1 0 0 2 5 3 2 3 33.3 5 Netherlands 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 50.0 6 United States 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 33.3 6 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 33.3 8 China 1 0 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 0.0 9 Great Britain 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 0.0

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system, not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the percentage more important than point until the end of the League when they will revert to points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



