By T. Avineshwaran







PETALING JAYA: Over confidence is never good in any sport.





And an experienced Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) midfielder Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib (pic) has warned his teammates not to let their fine run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) get to their heads.



They are looking good to win the league for the first time but they have three more matches to go against Nur Insafi (Feb 17), Maybank (Feb 20) and TNB Thunderbolt (Feb 22).



“In sports, anything can happen. Let’s focus on one match at a time. We must tell ourselves to get three points in every match,” said the 32-year-old Sukri.



“We must continue to play with the same attitude. Focus is a must and we must not become complacent.”



The national team captain said he is enjoying every moment of his time with his teammates even though it is just his first year with UniKL.



“The environment is harmonious. This harmony has led to our good form. Communication has been great and we all have the same mentality – to win every game in the league,” said the former Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club player.



A. Arulselvaraj’s boys are currently top in the league with 25 points from eight wins and one draw, and Sukri is hoping for a strong finish.



“The players are just hungry for wins. From the foreigners to the local players, we have told ourselves that we will try to win every game after the setback in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup,” he said.



“Even in our last match, we beat Tenaga Nasional 4-2 after trailing 1-2 in the first two quarters.”



UniKL have a healthy four-point lead over second-placed Tenaga, who have 21 points from nine matches.



The Star of Malaysia