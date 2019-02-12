



East Grinstead finished their EuroHockey Club Indoor Trophy Tournament with a fourth-place finish at the weekend, having qualified for the event after winning the 2018 Jaffa Super 6s.





They began the tournament in fine form, recording consecutive victories over Amiens SC (France), Soerbymagle HC (Denmark) and Gaziantep Polisgucu SK (Turkey) to qualify unbeaten from Pool A.



However, after advancing from their group, two defeats to WKS Grunwald Poznan (Poland) and C.H. SPV Complutense (Spain) meant they would end the tournament in fourth place and miss out on promotion.



Ashley Jackson finished as East Grinstead’s top scorer, notching six goals in five matches, with the team also scoring with the most penalty corner goals (10) from the entire tournament.



East Grinstead will compete in the same league in 2020 having qualified for the event by winning the 2019 Jaffa Super 6s competition.



Results

East Grinstead 8-2 Amiens SC

Soerbymagle HC 3-6 East Grinstead

East Grinstead 4-3 Gaziantep Polisgucu SK

East Grinstead 4-5 WKS Grunwald Poznan

East Grinstead 1-6 C.H. SPV Complutense



England Hockey Board Media release