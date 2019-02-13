Anwar Zuberi



KARACHI: Perturbed by the ongoing scenario in national hockey, the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz Ahmed has offered an olive branch to all former Olympians and the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) - headed by Dr Junaid Ali Shah - to come at one table and suggest ways and means to lift the national game.





“All stalwarts of the game belong to hockey family and will be welcomed in the larger interest of the game,” said Shahbaz while addressing a press conference at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday. He was flanked by former Olympian Ayaz Mahmood.



Refusing to accept the blame for Pakistan’s 12th place finish at the Bhubaneswar World Cup last year, Shahbaz said the team was similar ranked when he took over three years back and had pointed out that it lacks the grit to go up on the ladder.



‘I did my best to build confidence of pool of players and inculcate vigour in them by inviting foreign coaches including physical trainer but in the end the team failed to rise to the occasion,’ he told reporters



The press conference started 50-minutes behind schedule and instead of giving opening statement, the PHF secretary directly invited questions from reporters.



Shahbaz pointed out that he will be remembered in history for his heroics and not as PHF secretary, a position where people come and go.



Refuting allegations pertaining to discrimination with Karachi players the PHF secretary added he believes in Allah and can’t even think of it. “We all are like a family,” he remarked.



Asked about his meeting with the IPC secretary Akbar Durrani he said the government official admired his services both as a player and as PHF secretary and assured his support. He stressed for setting up four to five academies for youth under high performance coaches with the help of respective provincial governments in order to create a strong base.



To yet another question, Shahbaz said he will use his ‘connections’ to help revoke the suspension imposed on Pakistan by the world governing body of the game in the FIH executive board meeting next month.



It is pertinent to mention that the FIH had suspended Pakistan from the inaugural Pro League following its refusal to compete.



Comparing his heyday period with today, he said the level of physical fitness, skills and match temperament of Pakistani players used to be very high which is lacking now. Citing example, he said either a player become hero or zero in high-voltage Pakistan-India Test series.



Sheding light on the proposed Pakistan Hockey Super League (PHSL) he said some 15 to 20 foreign players from Holland, Germany, Argentina among other others have confirmed while efforts are being made to invite a few from Asia also.



Tentatively to be held from March 23 to 30, the PHSL is likely to cost approximately Rs 100m on the sponsors pocket and will help PHF raise ample funds.



He answered in affirmative when asked whether the PHF has obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) rom the government regarding PHSL.



Responding to a question about criticism from different quarters regarding financial audit of PHF accounts he said: ‘We’ve conducted the audit twice and if any other department want to do it again we’re ready for it’.



“As my seniors, I respect Samiullah and Manzoor Junior and they have their own point of view,” he said.



He sounded optimistic to get vote of confidence when the PHF Congress meets on Feb 26.



He disclosed that national junior under-19 hockey championship will be held at Islamabad from Feb 17 to 27 which is a first step to start preparation for the Junior World Cup.



Shahbaz recalled that Pakistan have won all glories – Olympics, World Cups and Asian Games – in the past with the government’s support.



Defending sending juniors to Canada he said the trip had cost PHF approximately Rs 10m as accommodation and meals were free.



Ayaz, meanwhile, termed his visit to the KHA’s Olympian Hanif Khan-Dr Junaid Ali Shah hockey ground as ‘ice breaking’.



‘It is need of the hour that all Olympians and internationals should sink their differences, ego and work collectively in the larger interest of the game, he added.



Dawn