



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) technical director Terry Walsh’s (pic) three-year tenure will end next month.





The Australian has decided to return to Perth, Australia, to be with his family when his contract ends on March 31.



Walsh said his stay in Malaysia has been pleasant and is happy to see the steady progress of the national team.



“Malaysia have the potential to be one of the world’s big powers. I believe Malaysia, led by our youngsters, will qualify for the Olympic Games after 20 years,” said Walsh.



“I would like to thank MHC for giving me the opportunity to serve Malaysian hockey. Their support for me has been invaluable too.”



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said he respected Walsh’s decision.



“Terry has been with us for three years now. He told us that he wants to be with his family. Besides, MHC have financial constraints too,” said Subahan.



“We’ve to spend according to our means. Terry has stated that he’s willing to help us on a consultancy basis.



“He’s very knowledgeable and we need his expertise when it comes to youth development,” he said.



Meanwhile, Subahan revealed that a programme similar to the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) is in the pipeline for hockey.



“Terry has set the foundation, but we need to discuss further on this National Hockey Development Programme,” said Subahan.



“Our intention right now is to set the right landscape and make sure there is long-term funding for this project.



“We need to boost the overall development of youths to produce the next pool of national players in the future.”



The Star of Malaysia