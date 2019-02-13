Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Terengganu Ladies, Liaoning win semis first leg

Published on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 73
By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies bounced back in the second half to overcome PKS-UniTen 4-2 in the semi-final first leg of the Vivian May Soars Trophy at the Tun Razak Stadium here today



The east coast side netted through Siti Rahmah Othman (44th, 54th), Manmeet Kaur (52nd) and Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (60th) while Hanis Nadiah Onn (eighth) and Nur Zafariah Aziz (50th) replied for PKS-UniTen.

With the result, Terengganu Ladies will have a two-goal cushion for the return leg on Thursday.

In the other semi-final, China’s Liaoning Hockey Club edged Police Blue Warriors 2-1 at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi.

"A two-goal lead is nothing in modern hockey. We cannot afford to be defensive in the return leg.

“Today, we had more than enough chances to win by a bigger margin, but we failed to convert sitters,” said Terengganu Ladies coach K. Gobinathan today.

PKS-UniTen coach Lailin Abu Hassan said his charges are not out of the running yet.

"No, we are not going to give up easily as even though they have a two-goal cushion, I have my plans for the return leg.

“We just gave up after taking the lead today as we made too many mistakes,” said Lailin.

Chen Yiming was the toast for Liaoning HC with a double in the second and 14th minutes while former international Nadia Abdul Rahman narrowed the gap in the 21st minute.

Fixtures

Thursday

Semi-final, return leg

Liaoning HC (2) v Police Blue Warriors (1)
(Tun Razak Stadium)

PKS-UniTen (2) v Terengganu Ladies (4)
(Tengku Abdullah Stadium, Bangi).

* both matches at 5pm
* first leg scores in parentheses

New Straits Times

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

