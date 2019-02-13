

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Real Club de Polo moved five points clear at the top of the Spanish Honor Division with a big 3-2 win over arch rivals Atletic Terrassa on the second weekend back after the winter break.





Borja Llorens put Polo in front with a powerful low drag-flick but Dutchman Jair van der Horst levelled up for 1-1 with a quickfire shot on the spin.



David Alegre scored a beautiful second goal to restore the lead from a long-ball from the back, taking it on and flicking in with a delightful finish.



Atletic equalised once again in the second half via Pol Parrilla’s drag-flick but Alegre won it in the end from a clever penalty corner routine back to the injector with seven minutes to go.



Polo’s cause was helped, too, when Club de Campo shared a 2-2 draw with Club Egara. The tie was level at 1-1 with four minutes to go when the Madrid club went in front courtesy of a Jose Basterra strike but Josep Romeu levelled in the last minute for the draw.



It leaves Egara in second place, one above Atleti with Junior FC in fourth thanks to a 5-4 win over Barcelona. Next weekend sees all of the top five meet teams in the bottom half of the table.



Euro Hockey League media release