Polo move five points clear at the head of Spanish table

Published on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 76
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Real Club de Polo moved five points clear at the top of the Spanish Honor Division with a big 3-2 win over arch rivals Atletic Terrassa on the second weekend back after the winter break.



Borja Llorens put Polo in front with a powerful low drag-flick but Dutchman Jair van der Horst levelled up for 1-1 with a quickfire shot on the spin.

David Alegre scored a beautiful second goal to restore the lead from a long-ball from the back, taking it on and flicking in with a delightful finish.

Atletic equalised once again in the second half via Pol Parrilla’s drag-flick but Alegre won it in the end from a clever penalty corner routine back to the injector with seven minutes to go.

Polo’s cause was helped, too, when Club de Campo shared a 2-2 draw with Club Egara. The tie was level at 1-1 with four minutes to go when the Madrid club went in front courtesy of a Jose Basterra strike but Josep Romeu levelled in the last minute for the draw.

It leaves Egara in second place, one above Atleti with Junior FC in fourth thanks to a 5-4 win over Barcelona. Next weekend sees all of the top five meet teams in the bottom half of the table.

Euro Hockey League media release

