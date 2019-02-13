HONG KONG – Tomorrow evening, the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Masters Teams will start competition at the second World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong. Taking place February 13, with the time difference, to February 17, USA will represent in three age divisions, O-40 and O-50 for the men and O-40 for the women.





To prepare for the international event, the men’s teams had a series of training camp weekends as well as some outside competitions. In the middle of December, they traveled to Toronto, Canada to play their men’s masters in a friendly. January saw three more training events, one January 5-6 at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. and another January 13 in Virginia Beach, Va. The final training and competition was January 19-21 at Boston University, including the Boston Indoor Cup. The O-40 men took sixth out of ten strong teams and the O-50 men fought hard throughout.



The women’s team prepared similarly with multiple training camp weekends, including four held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. On top of that, members of the squad were invited to optionally join the Philly Hockey Club practices. They also competed in some outside competitions, January 12 the SPark tournament, January 19-21 the Boston Indoor Cup and January 27 the Baltimore Field Hocey Association event.



While in Hong Kong just before the Masters Indoor World Cup started, the teams had a few more practices and each side played Canada in a friendly.



U.S. O-40 Men’s Masters Indoor World Cup Schedule:



Wednesday, February 13 USA vs. Hong Kong Dragons 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Hong Kong 12:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. England 3:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Canada 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. Germany 12:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. Australia 5:00 a.m. ET



U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters Indoor World Cup Schedule:



Wednesday, February 13 USA vs. Germany 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Australia 2:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Canada 7:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. England 12:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. Switzerland 3:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. England O-55 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 16 USA vs. Italy O-55 6:00 a.m. ET



U.S. O-40 Women’s Masters Indoor World Cup Schedule:



Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Netherlands 4:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Hong Kong 7:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 14 USA vs. Germany 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, February 15 USA vs. Australia 3:00 a.m. ET



USA Field Hockey has been in contact with the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup organizing committee on whether this event will be live streamed.



The Masters Indoor World Cup will be the first-ever tournament under the banner of WMH and will take place at the world-famous Hong Kong Football Club, as well as the nearby Island East Sports Centre and Shek Kip Mei Park Sports Centre. The tournament will take place over four full days and feature more than 25 teams across the following age categories: 40+, 45+ and 50+.



For more information regarding the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup, including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release