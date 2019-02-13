Ben Somerford



Australia will field five teams at the inaugural WMH Masters Indoor World Cup which takes place in Hong Kong from 14-17 February.





Australia will have mens’ teams compete in the Over-40 and Over-50 divisions and ladies’ teams compete in the Over-40, Over-45 and Over-50 divisions.



The Masters Indoor World Cup will be the first ever tournament under the banner of the WMH.



Hosted at the world famous Hong Kong Football Club and other nearby venues, the tournament will take place over four full days and feature more than 25 teams across the Over-40, Over-45 and Over-50 divisions.



For regular updates from the Masters Indoor World Cup head to www.facebook.com/2019WMHIndoorWorldCupHK or www.mastershockeyiwc.com.



For full fixtures for the Australian teams head to www.mastershockeyiwc.com/fixtures/.



There will also be Twitter updates at www.twitter.com/WmhCup and Instagram updates at www.instagram.com/2019wmhindoorworldcup.



Over 40s Ladies



Amy Billett, Georgina Gunner, Jill Hay, Lee Hodge, Reita Holmes, Nanette Latta, Amanda Meech, Anne-Marie Murray, Rebecca Platten-Reynolds, Lisa Quinn, Narelle Richardson, Jenine Watson. Coach: David Mike



Over 45s Ladies



Sharon Brown, Leanne Croft, Denise Gersbach, Trudy Green, Michelle Kennedy, Kim McCaw, Tracey Preston, Lisa Roach, Karen Seaman, Rachel Sihota, Amanda White, Nicole Wicks



Over 50s Ladies



Karen Becker, Sue Briggs, Lyn Collett, Danielle Cook, Linda Ferguson, Helen McGee, Susan Mott, Kaylene Osborne, Tania Parker, Donna Parsons, Myra Reilly, Linda Smith. Shadow Players: Rosemary Cheetham, Robin Gorton, Tracey Hardie-Jones, Susan Thomas



Over 40s Men



James Abbo, Philip Barrett, Andrew Burns, Martin Cashmere, Andrew Fenton, Stewart Fenton, Ridwan Houston, Chris McCarthy, Michael Peters, Chris Stolk, David Tilker, Grant Trollope. Shadow Players: Mark Low, David McGregor



Over 50s Men



Andre Cabral, James Crabb, Ashley Grummitt, Allen Hart, James Heath, Tibor Hegyi, Peter Huk, Paul John, Greg Johnson, David Sharpe, Richard Thompson, Colin Trinder. Shadow Players: Andrew Bewick, Mark McElligott, Andrew Myhill



Hockey Australia media release