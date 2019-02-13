Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Five Australian Teams To Compete At Indoor Masters World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 83
Ben Somerford

Australia will field five teams at the inaugural WMH Masters Indoor World Cup which takes place in Hong Kong from 14-17 February.



Australia will have mens’ teams compete in the Over-40 and Over-50 divisions and ladies’ teams compete in the Over-40, Over-45 and Over-50 divisions.

The Masters Indoor World Cup will be the first ever tournament under the banner of the WMH.

Hosted at the world famous Hong Kong Football Club and other nearby venues, the tournament will take place over four full days and feature more than 25 teams across the Over-40, Over-45 and Over-50 divisions.

For regular updates from the Masters Indoor World Cup head to www.facebook.com/2019WMHIndoorWorldCupHK or www.mastershockeyiwc.com.

For full fixtures for the Australian teams head to www.mastershockeyiwc.com/fixtures/.

There will also be Twitter updates at www.twitter.com/WmhCup and Instagram updates at www.instagram.com/2019wmhindoorworldcup.

Over 40s Ladies

Amy Billett, Georgina Gunner, Jill Hay, Lee Hodge, Reita Holmes, Nanette Latta, Amanda Meech, Anne-Marie Murray, Rebecca Platten-Reynolds, Lisa Quinn, Narelle Richardson, Jenine Watson. Coach: David Mike

Over 45s Ladies

Sharon Brown, Leanne Croft, Denise Gersbach, Trudy Green, Michelle Kennedy, Kim McCaw, Tracey Preston, Lisa Roach, Karen Seaman, Rachel Sihota, Amanda White, Nicole Wicks

Over 50s Ladies

Karen Becker, Sue Briggs, Lyn Collett, Danielle Cook, Linda Ferguson, Helen McGee, Susan Mott, Kaylene Osborne, Tania Parker, Donna Parsons, Myra Reilly, Linda Smith. Shadow Players: Rosemary Cheetham, Robin Gorton, Tracey Hardie-Jones, Susan Thomas

Over 40s Men

James Abbo, Philip Barrett, Andrew Burns, Martin Cashmere, Andrew Fenton, Stewart Fenton, Ridwan Houston, Chris McCarthy, Michael Peters, Chris Stolk, David Tilker, Grant Trollope. Shadow Players: Mark Low, David McGregor

Over 50s Men

Andre Cabral, James Crabb, Ashley Grummitt, Allen Hart, James Heath, Tibor Hegyi, Peter Huk, Paul John, Greg Johnson, David Sharpe, Richard Thompson, Colin Trinder. Shadow Players: Andrew Bewick, Mark McElligott, Andrew Myhill

Hockey Australia media release

