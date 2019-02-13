

Image Courtesy of Kent State Athletics



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to share that Lawrence Amar will become an integral part of the U.S. Women’s National Team staff by lending his diverse and hefty expertise in the assistant coach position. Alongside Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, Amar will continue to shape and guide the flourishing Team USA’s international pitch presence in 2019 and beyond.





“I’m very excited that Larry agreed to join our staff,” said Schopman. “With his experience I’m sure he can add value to our staff and am looking forward working with him.”



“We are delighted to have Larry join our team,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. He brings a wealth of technical experience and has played the game at the highest level.”



Bringing his own experience to the pitch, Amar has served as a USA Field Hockey Level 2 Coach in a variety of settings. In his new coaching role, he plans to use his prior experience to lead the USWNT to future success.



“My personal goals will be to serve the team, support Janneke, qualify for the Olympic Games and to continue learning in a high-level environment amongst the best our nation has to offer,” said Amar. “I am consistently trying to move from good to great in all my tasks and responsibilities.”



Amar comes to the USWNT from collegiate field hockey where he held the position of assistant coach for Kent State University from 2009 to 2018. In that role, he worked with individual team members to target specific areas of improvement, organized strategies for each match based on video analysis, experience and understanding team strengths and weaknesses, and led successful international and domestic recruiting efforts by developing strong relationships with potential student-athletes, parents and recruiting agency.



“With the talent that we had, we maximized our efforts and found a way to win Conference Championships, win Conference Tournaments and earn our way into the NCAA tournament,” said Amar, on his experience at Kent State. “Having won seven Conference Championships, four Conference Tournaments and four NCAA Tournament berths in 10 years, speaks to what prepared me for this next role. Every coaching opportunity, I had to be creative, I had to find ways to inspire and motivate, I had to build trust, I had to build players from the ground up and teach them relevant skills and tactics... and above all I had to keep learning and exploring, in order to be the best I could be for the team.”



“My Kent State experience combined with my prior experience as a [U.S. Men’s] National Team player is exactly what prepared me for this position,” said Amar of his work with the Golden Flashes.



As an athlete himself, Amar stood out as a player at an early age, having first represented with the U.S> Men’s National Team at the age of 16. He was also one of the few players to ever represent all three squads at the same time, playing on the U-18 USMNT, U-21 USMNT and senior USMNT concurrently. A native of California, he was part of the U.S. Men’s National Team programs from 1987-1999 and competed in more than 200 international matches. Those included multiple tours, World Cup Qualifiers, Pan American Games, Junior World Cup and the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. He also served as captain for both his U-21 USMNT and USMNT, earning additional accolades along the way, including the 1994 and 1995 USA Field Hockey Athlete of the Year award.



Following his playing days, Amar was a member of the U.S. Army for six years, serving two tours overseas. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Infantry. Amar received two Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals among his numerous honors and achievements.







The USWNT has been on an upward trajectory with most recently beginning play at the FIH Hockey Pro League. Other notable accolades, a strong performance in a test series against Chile and a hard-fought first game against Argentina in the inaugural home and away league have also contributed to the squad as an international threat on the pitch. With the addition of Amar, the USWNT looks to continue to develop its new members to create a strong game plan for the matches to come.



“What a great opportunity to work with, alongside and mentor the best women our sport has to offer,” said Amar. “Not too many people get this opportunity and I am very humbled and privileged to be given this offer, by Janneke, the team and Simon.”



“I am also very excited to be able to return the valuable experience I had as a player wearing our nation's uniform under USA and USA Field Hockey,” continued Amar. “I think as every player matures in life, they often think about how they can give back, but to actually get the chance to give back... for me, that's what it is all about!”



USFHA media release