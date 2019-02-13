



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith has made two changes to the side that lost 6-2 to Great Britain. After struggling to adapt to the pace of the new Nga Puna Wai turf the Vantage Black Sticks Men will be looking to put the previous weeks performance behind them as they meet Germany.





Germany comes over from Australia having had a tough match against the Kookaburras the previous week and will be hoping that they make a good recovery in a short turn around week.



The Black Sticks Men had a stronger second half where they managed to score two goals and play more consistent hockey. Darren Smith’s men will need to aim for a complete 60-minute performance if they are going to upset the world number 6 side.



The last time these two sides met it was a high scoring match which saw Germany walk away with a 7-4 win despite a Stephen Jenness double.



The Black Sticks are without FIH Pro League leading goal scorer Hugo Inglis and will be looking to some of the newer members of the strike line to step up and fill the void that Inglis has left.



Look out for Sam Lane who will be playing a second match in front of his home crowd. Lane has some electrifying skills and can put a rocket of a shot past any goalkeeper. Sam looked to be energised by the crowd the previous week and will be aiming to channel that again this Friday.



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith States “We are going to need to play with a bit of zip on the ball and play our style of hockey against Germany this week.”



Germany features one of the most feared strike lines in world hockey. Keep an eye out for Christopher Ruhr who is one of the most determined strikers going around international hockey. Ruhr has scored 38 goals in his 118 matches and will be looking to increase that total on Friday evening.



Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Germany Men. Friday 8th February at 7:10pm. Coverage is on TVNZ DUKE



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Side to take on Germany

Name Position Caps George Enerson Goalkeeper 45 Richard Joyce Goalkeeper 61 Shea McAleese Defender 280 Dane Lett Defender 45 Blair Tarrant Defender 196 Hayden Phillips Midfielder 73 Kane Russell Defender 135 Arun Panchia Defender 263 Nic Woods Midfielder 100 Nick Ross Midfielder 101 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder 29 Marcus Child Midfielder 144 Mac Wilcox Midfielder/Striker 22 David Brydon Defender 45 Dominic Newman Striker 48 George Muir Striker 116 Sam Lane Striker 34 Dylan Thomas Striker 10

Sean Dancer has made just two changes to the side that had a massive victory on Friday night against Great Britain. Having struggled to score goals in the first couple of games of the FIH Pro League the Black Sticks Women scored 5 goals the most that they have scored in a game since they beat Scotland 6-1 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



The last time these two sides met in 2018 the Vantage Black Sticks Women came away with a hard fought 3-2 win and will be looking for a similar performance again as they look to get their second win of the FIH Pro League.



Friday afternoon is going to be a special one for long serving defender Ella Gunson as she has been named in the side to play her 200thmatch for the Vantage Black Sticks. Gunson isn’t known as a goal scorer having scored 9 times in her 199 matches. One of those goals came from a penalty corner last weekend against Great Britain. Don’t be surprised to see Ella get herself on the score sheet again in this milestone match.



The German Women are an incredibly strong side and are currently ranked one place ahead of the Vantage Black Sticks in 5thplace in the world. They will be looking to bounce back after a tough match against Australia where they lost in a penalty shootout.



Coach Sean Dancer commented on Ella Gunson ahead of her 200thmatch “Ella has been a stalwart of the group and certainly puts her body on the line every time she steps out there.”



Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Germany Women. Friday 15th February at 5:10pm. Coverage is on TVNZ DUKE



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Side to take on Germany

Name Position Caps Sam CHARLTON Midlands 229 Tarryn DAVEY Midlands 40 Frances DAVIES Midlands 60 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands 77 Ella GUNSON Northland 199 Megan HULL Capital 7 Alia JAQUES Midlands 5 Rose KEDDELL Midlands 186 Olivia MERRY Canterbury 208 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland 263 Grace O’HANLON Auckland 41 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour 106 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands 173 Olivia SHANNON Central 3 Kelsey SMITH Capital 89 Liz THOMPSON Auckland 176 Amy ROBINSON Midlands 59 Stephanie DICKINS North Harbour 15

Hockey New Zealand Media release