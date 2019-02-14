Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Scotland Senior Women announce new support staff for 2019

Published on Thursday, 14 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 52
Vikki Bunce playing for Scotland

Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that Vikki Bunce and Chris Duncan will join the Scotland Senior Women’s coaching team as assistant coaches, in addition to Neil Menzies who will continue his role as an assistant coach, while providing a strong link to the under 21 women and national age group programmes.



Vikki Bunce is a former Scotland and GB international who earned 206 caps for Scotland and 14 for GB. Chris Duncan is the Scotland U16 Boys’ Head Coach and former Scotland international player. Both were part of the Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series coaching staff at the end of 2018.

Scottish Hockey is grateful to both the Edinburgh Academy and sportscotland Institute of Sport for their support in allowing Chris and Vikki to commit to their new roles.

Following the appointment of Jen Wilson as Scotland Senior Women’s Head Coach in the latter part of last year, the leadership team has taken time to review the operation of the Senior Women’s programme and plan its future direction.


Chris Duncan coaching Scotland under 16 boys v UK Lions – photo by Duncan Gray

Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said “We are delighted to have two new talented and energetic recruits to the women’s high performance programme – and look forward to them adding their enthusiasm, knowledge and experience to the existing coaching team and further enhance the support provided to this exciting group of athletes.”

The new support staff, along with our valued SIS sports science and medicine team of practitioners, will have their first competitive outing in the three-match test series against Italy in Rome.


Neil Menzies team talk with Scotland women – photo by Mark Pugh

Scottish Hockey Union media release

