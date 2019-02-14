Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Three Rock earn back-to-back Euro indoor promotion

Published on Thursday, 14 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
Three Rock Rovers will become the first Irish club to contest the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy – the second tier of continental competition – since 1996 following their second place finish in Oslo last weekend.



Ross Canning’s goal 90 seconds from the end of the tournament with Scotland’s Inverleith eked out the 3-3 draw they needed to earn back-to-back promotions in Europe.

Having topped their initial group, they took forward a thumping 8-1 win over Italy’s Bologna into the promotional pool but fell 5-3 to eventual champions AD Lousada from Portugal on Saturday evening.

That left Three Rock - Ireland's representative at the EHL KO16 - needing a draw or better against the Scots but they looked destined for defeat for long periods, going behind three times.

Indeed, had Jamie Carr not saved a penalty stroke with four minutes to go, they would have been toasted but they summoned one last corner which Canning nailed for the promotion spot.

Having won the National Indoor Trophy a fortnight ago, Rovers will take up the place in the 2020 European club competition, becoming the first Irish side to play at that level since Avoca 23 years ago.

Euro Hockey League media release

