



WKS Grunwald Poznan and SPV Complutense earned Poland and Spain promotion to the top tier of European club indoor competition following their runs in the EuroHockey Trophy last weekend in Croatia.





Grunwald battled through their group with a 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague, a 4-3 win over Complutense and a 5-3 success against hosts HK Zelina to top the pool.



The Spaniards went through by winning their other two games, defeating Zelina 8-5 and Slavia 4-2.



It left the Poles needing a win against East Grinstead to guarantee they would get promotion with a game to spare and they duly won a titanic battle.



Mateusz Poltaszewksi ensured the two sides went in at half-time level at 1-1 before they cut loose in the second half with goals from the experienced Artur Mikula, Tomasz Dutkiewicz and Mateusz Hulboj.



Ashley Jackson and Ross Stott got EG back in the contest at 4-3 with eight minutes to go but Dutkiewicz scored a crucial fifth to ensure they stayed clear, winning 5-4 in the end.



Complutense had earlier snuck by Turkey’s Gaziantep Polisgucu SK 4-3 to keep alive their promotion hopes. Gaziantep bounced back by beating Grunwald Poznan 6-5 on Sunday afternoon which meant that the winner of Complutense and EG could go on to win gold.



The Spaniards dominated the scoring with Ignacio Cobos and David Alvarez-Villabol making it 2-0 at half-time before Cobos and Inigo Corral stretched the advantage to 4-0.



Ashley Jackson pulled one back but Corral and Jose Villegas put Complutense in line for a 6-1 win, top spot and promotion.



Euro Hockey League media release