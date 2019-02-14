

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The best of men’s European indoor club hockey descends on Vienna this weekend with the EuroHockey Indoor Cup bringing together eight top clubs.





As always, German clubs are usually the sides to beat and UHC Hamburg are looking forward to a preliminary group against the Swedish champions Partille HC, the Swiss series champion HC Wettingen and the Dutch winners in 2018 AH & BC Amsterdam.



"I'm really happy with the group," said UHC coach Benedikt Schmidt-Busse. "We will see the full gamut of the defensive setups in the three games - from Amsterdam, who will play offensively, to Wettingen, which I expect to sit very deep.



“I think we're the most athletic side of the bunch which is why we have to go fast from the beginning with the shorter 20 minute halves [compared to 30 in the German league] to take advantage of it.



“The main challenge is the two-game-a-day format to be able to get up and then relex between matches, a sensible alternation between focus and shutting down."



UHC reached the semi-final of the German indoor championship before falling to TSV Mannheim. Leo Harms comes back into their line-up for the event.



AH&BC Amsterdam were runners-up in the Dutch indoor championship to SCHC a couple of weeks ago. They do feature numerous hall experts like Robert Tigges, the captain of the World Cup winning Elftal in 2015 in Leipzig. Wettingen recently successfully defended their Swiss title.



In the other group, hosts SV Arminen, RC Brussels, HC Minsk and Dinamo Ekaterinburg are fighting for the two semi-final places.



"The two teams from the East especially can make things uncomfortable because they are most synonymous with the national team of their country and so they will be internationally very experienced and something like professional hockey players. That's why I do not see our group as the stronger one," said Schmidt-Busse.



Euro Hockey League media release