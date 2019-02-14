

Naomi Grundie leads a team talk for Ards. Pic: Billy Pollock



Ards will be in uncharted territory in more ways than one when they represent Ireland at the European Indoor Championship in France this weekend, writes John Flack.





Not only is the opposition unfamiliar but so too is the fact the Ulster side won’t be in charge of their own destiny for the first time in seven consecutive trips to the continent.



That’s because Ards surrendered their Irish title to Railway Union a couple of weeks ago and their finishing position this weekend will determine in which division the Dublin side compete next year.



Player-coach Naomi Grundie says her players are looking forward to the trip to Lille and they are aiming to do Railway a favour by earning them promotion to the second-tier.



Ards are up against Lisbon Casuals, Turkish side Bolu and Slovakians Raca in their group before going into the play-offs.



Grundie said: “Our aim is to finish in the top-two in our group and secure a place in the semi-final and, ultimately, we’re hoping for a spot in the final to guarantee promotion as two teams go up.



“We haven’t played any of the teams before, so we know relatively little about them apart from the little footage we’ve seen of some of them on the internet.”



Grundie says Ards weren’t too disappointed at losing their Irish crown and believes the experience of playing in Europe will be invaluable for her team going forward.



“Strangely, we weren’t disappointed, not at all. Our aim was to develop and give opportunity to a wider group of players this season who perhaps in seasons gone by might not have got the opportunity given the strength and experience of players we’ve had in the past,” she said. “With this in mind, I feel our squad performed very well. Winning Ulster was always our aim and we knew that wasn’t a given, we had to work hard for that.



“Ultimately I suspected it might come down to another Ards v Railway showdown in the Irish Championship. Railway were more clinical on the day and we can accept that.



“But I’m excited for Europeans and to give our younger players the opportunity to play in this tournament knowing how much it will benefit their game.

“Knowing we’re not going to Europe next year is bitter-sweet I suppose. As a team, we absolutely love going to this competition, this will be our seventh Europeans.



“We were naturally disappointed at not going to Europe next year but, equally, we are all content that we have the freedom to pursue other life events (skiing, holidays, weddings, family etc) during the February half-term break.”



Grundie believes indoor hockey is in a better place now than it has been for some time although the sport hasn’t perhaps grown at adult level in Ulster to the same extent as in the south.



“Yes definitely it’s on the up in the junior age-groups in Ulster with the U15 and U18 club competitions being extremely well attended and supported.” she added.



“There are still a lot of senior teams who are choosing not to enter and probably lack the resources to do so (hall hire, boards, coaching). “Hopefully, the younger crop coming through will impact the senior attendance in years to come.”



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I (Douai, France)

Friday: Ards v Lisbon Casuals (Portugal), 9am; Ards v Bolu Belediyesi Spor Kulübü (Turkey), 3pm

Saturday: Ards v KPH Rača (Slovakia), 10.10am

Saturday afternoon/Sunday morning: classification pools



