Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Australian Indoor Squads & Touring Teams Confirmed

Published on Thursday, 14 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Ben Somerford

Following January’s Australian Indoor Hockey Festival, the Australia’s touring teams and squads for the Open, Under-21 and Under-18 divisions have today been announced.



Newly appointed National Indoor Head Coaches Mark Sandhu (women) and Steve Willer (men) oversaw the selection process used to name the training camp squads.

Prior to the Festival, interested and available players were required to nominate for selection at the Festival.

This is the first selection conducted as part of the new team development cycle towards the next Indoor World Cup.

Both the Open men’s and women’s teams will travel to Vienna in November to compete, having attended a three-day camp during October in Wollongong.

The Under-21 teams will also attend the camp in Wollongong prior to travelling to Prague during November to compete.

To view all the squads, click here: http://www.hockey.org.au/High-Performance/Australian-Indoor-teams

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.