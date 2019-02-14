Ben Somerford



Following January’s Australian Indoor Hockey Festival, the Australia’s touring teams and squads for the Open, Under-21 and Under-18 divisions have today been announced.





Newly appointed National Indoor Head Coaches Mark Sandhu (women) and Steve Willer (men) oversaw the selection process used to name the training camp squads.



Prior to the Festival, interested and available players were required to nominate for selection at the Festival.



This is the first selection conducted as part of the new team development cycle towards the next Indoor World Cup.



Both the Open men’s and women’s teams will travel to Vienna in November to compete, having attended a three-day camp during October in Wollongong.



The Under-21 teams will also attend the camp in Wollongong prior to travelling to Prague during November to compete.



To view all the squads, click here: http://www.hockey.org.au/High-Performance/Australian-Indoor-teams



Hockey Australia media release