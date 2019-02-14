



Looking to build off chemistry from last summer, Field Hockey Canada sends a Masters Indoor Women’s Team to the 2019 Masters Indoor World Cup.





Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending a women’s over-45 division masters team to the 2019 Masters Indoor World Cup. The competition is set for February 14-17 This is the first time the tournament will be held under the joint banner of the IMHA & WMH. The tournament will be held at the Hong Kong Football Club facilities and will feature teams from all over the world.



TEAM CANADA OVER 45

Cara Jay, Victoria, BC

Cat Jacobs, Calgary, AB

Colleen Wilkinson, Vancouver, BC

Flor Donelly, Vancouver, BC

Heather Wheatley, Victoria, BC

Helen Truran, Victoria, BC

Ilenna Tai, Whitchurch-Stoufville, ON

Maryanne Umbsaar, Calgary, AB

Paige Brodie, Boston, MA

Wendy Stewart, Calgary, AB



Coach: Sharon Rajaraman

Manager: Cora Donelly



Canada’s roster features eight returning players from the over-50 outdoor world cup squad from August 2018. This is the first time Canada’s indoor masters teams have gone to a World Cup event. Victoria’s Cara Jay, who coached the O50 team last summer is one of the key players on the 2019 Indoor O45 squad. She said indoor hockey offers a different type of challenge that she really likes.



“I love indoor,” she said. “We don’t get too much of it out in BC and I’d like to see more. It’s a great way to continue to play competitive hockey and share great experiences with friends.”



Last summer’s Masters and Grand Masters World Cups in Spain was a huge success. Dozens of teams competed in age ranges from O35 – O65. With over 345 games in the span of a few weeks on the Spanish coast, it was one of the biggest hockey events ever put on. Indoor O45 women’s national coach Sharon Rajaraman had a tremendous experience last summer as a part of Team Canada and is looking forward to the Indoor World Cup in February.



“The community really comes together at these events. We meet new people from around the world,” she said. “It’s just such a great opportunity and experience.”



Because of the overlap between the summer roster and the indoor roster this year, Jay and Rajaraman expect there to be a certain level of chemistry on the team. Leading up to the world cup next month, the team has already engaged in a competition and training schedule to prepare them. Several of the team members met up in Calgary last month, there was a tournament in Victoria and an upcoming final test in Duncan, BC this coming weekend.



“The team has bought in, we’ve done the fitness and preparation. I think we’re going to do great,” Rajaraman said. “Canada is quite small in the hockey world. It’s just such a great experience for us to go and see how big it can be.”



Rajaraman said the team is full of hockey ambassadors that will bring this experience back to their local clubs and provinces and help continue to grow the sport.



Field Hockey Canada media release