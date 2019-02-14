Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Field Hockey Canada announces Men’s Masters Indoor National Teams

Published on Thursday, 14 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 67
View Comments



Two Canadian Men’s Masters Teams set to attend the Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong.



Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending two men’s teams to the 2019 Masters Indoor World Cup. The competition is set for February 14-17 This is the first time the tournament will be held under the joint banner of the IMHA & WMH. The tournament will be held at the Hong Kong Football Club facilities and will feature teams from all over the world. According to national indoor program manager and coach, Louis Mendonca, said the teams have some incredible experienced athletes that area looking to stay active in the hockey community and keep competing. For Mendonca, the goal isn’t strictly winning.

“The goals for this tournament is to re-ignite the competitive nature of these athletes while facilitating an essential component of camaraderie,” he said. Mendonca, who was inducted into the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame in 2018 said that he hopes this experience ignites a push for growth in the Canadian hockey community. “I hope the momentum from this tournament is taken back to the home cities of all the athletes to re-invest in the grassroots of the sport.”

Field Hockey Canada is submitting a 45+ team (that will be playing in the 40+ division) and a 50+ team. Congrats to all athletes selected. Please stay tuned to the Field Hockey Canada website and social media next month for official schedule and results from Hong Kong!

Men’s Masters Indoor 45+
Cassius Mendonca   
John DeSouza
Dave Cox   
Ken Pereira
Dmitri Chipilo   
Mahyar Ouladrabiei
Gary Singh   
Reggie Pereira
Jag Mahal   
Sandy Singh
Jagdish Singh   
Tom Clarke

Coach: Louis Mendonca

Men’s Masters Indoor 50+
Asgar Kapasi   
Parimal Mody
Baljinder Rakhra   
Philip Loy
Dennis Pang   
Robin Godin
Kempton Graham   
Satpal Singh
Murali Rajaramam   
Sean Godfrey
Ozias D'Souza   
Vernon Grattan-King

Coach: Shankar Premakanthan

FOLLOW ALONG HERE

Field Hockey Canada media release

