Ben Somerford







Mahogany Creek’s Georgia Wilson is gunning to represent Australia for the first time in her hometown Perth when the Hockeyroos play Great Britain on Saturday in the new FIH Pro League.





WAIS product Wilson, 22, missed the entire 2018 Hockey season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of the Spain Test series last year in Perth.



The midfielder, who has 21 caps, also missed the Commonwealth Games, World Cup and Champions Trophy in 2018, but returned to action earlier this month in the new FIH Pro League.



Wilson has since made four appearances in a successful return from the serious knee injury.



The Victoria Park talent admitted it’s not been easy picking up the pace but after settling back into the tempo, is hopeful of re-gaining top form for the upcoming match against the Rio Olympic gold medallists at Perth Hockey Stadium, Bentley.



“Being able to play the first two games against some high quality opposition was difficult,” Wilson said.



“It’s always hard playing against the world number one (Netherlands) on a good day let alone the first game back.



“I definitely feel I’m starting to settle back in and it’s amazing. I’m very proud I’m back out there playing.



“I’m very excited. I’m working hard to be selected for this weekend’s game. Hopefully if I am selected, I’ll be able to get a whole group o family and friends down to support me.



“It’s special to play in Australia but also Perth which I’ve never had the opportunity to do.”



Wilson acknowledged there were no guarantees about selection, despite the sentimental attachment, and called on plenty of support for Saturday’s double-header from the Perth public.



“My mum has vocalised whether selections fall my way or not, that she is realty excited to still be able to see the team play,” Wilson said.



“I’m encouraging as many people as possible to come down and support the girls this weekend.”



The Hockeyroos’ 18-member team for Saturday will be announced on Friday morning.



Australia have started positively, with two wins, one shootout win and one loss from four matches, including toppling World Cup winners Netherlands.



The British have only played one game in the FIH Pro League, going down 5-1 to New Zealand but Wilson was wary of them.



“They’ve just come out of a re-development phase, just like us, after the success at he Rio Olympics,” she said.



“It’ll be the first time I’ve played against them, so I’ll do my research. We’re looking to continue our success from the first four games and hopefully get a win.”



Tickets are available from www.ticketbooth.com.au, representing great value for the double-header, from $30 for adults and $10 for children.



Saturday 16 February 2019 - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain - 3:30pm WST (live on kayosports.com.au, delayed on FOX SPORTS 506)

Hockeyroos v Great Britain - 5:30pm WST (live on FOX SPORTS 506 & kayosports.com.au)

Tickets via ticketbooth.com.au from $30 for adults, $10 for children

Gates open 2:30pm WST



Hockey Australia media release