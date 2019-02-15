By Rutvick Mehta





Former India coach Terry Walsh



Former India senior men's hockey coach Terry Walsh and Hockey India (HI) might have had a bitter ending to their association in 2014, but the Australian doesn't seem averse to the thought of a second stint in the country.





On Tuesday, the 65-year-old Walsh stepped down as the technical director of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) after taking up the role in August 2015 and overseeing the nation's steady rise in Asian hockey during the period.



HI, meanwhile, is on the lookout for a coach to replace Harendra Singh who was sacked last month after India's below-par performances in the 2018 Asian Games and FIH World Cup.



The last day to apply for the post is Friday.



With Walsh — the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games silver medallist and regarded as one of the current top coaches in world hockey — available and India desperate to find a commander for the team in its build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the timing and the match could have been ideal.



The catch, however, is that Walsh's first stint with Indian hockey from 2013 that lasted a little over a year had an unsavoury final chapter, despite him leading India to a silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2014 Asian Games.



The then HI president Narinder Batra had accused Walsh of committing financial fraud during his stint with USA Hockey after the Aussie had demanded certain changes in his contract, if he was to continue in India. The stalemate resulted in Walsh flying back home, only to never return.



A source close to Walsh said he is willing to consider coming back despite Batra still having a considerable influence in Indian hockey.



It is learnt that Walsh will not formally send an application to HI by the deadline time due to his contractual obligations with MHC till next month. "After that, if HI is interested in hiring his services, Walsh is open to the possibility of returning to Indian hockey. The past is past," the source said.



A HI official said no decision had been made on the choice of the coach yet.



