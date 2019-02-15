Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bowdon Hightown in EuroHockey Club Indoor action this weekend

Published on Friday, 15 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 23
Bowdon Hightown will feature in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy tournament this weekend in Vienna, Austria, having qualified as Jaffa Super 6s winners in 2018.



All of the games will be streamed live on the EuroHockey website, starting with Bowdon’s opening game at 9:10am GMT on Friday morning against Austrian side SV Arminen.

They then follow this up with a match against Partille SC of Sweden at 2pm that afternoon, before concluding their pool campaign against Lithuania’s Gintra Stretke Uni HC at 8am on Saturday.

The leading two teams from each group will then qualify for Pool D and contest two more matches on Saturday evening and Sunday to determine which two sides will be promoted into the top tier for 2020.

If Bowdon do successfully qualify for the highest division, it will be East Grinstead who will then represent England next season by virtue of the fact they won this year’s Jaffa Super 6s title.

You can follow all the action as it unfolds by clicking here.

England Hockey Board Media release

