By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu will face Liaoning Club in the Vivian May Soars (overall cup) final of the National Women's Hockey League.





The east coast team, who won the league title last week, qualified for the final with an aggregate of 4-2 after they held PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) to a 0-0 draw in the return leg semi-final match at Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi on Thursday (Feb 14).



Making their debut in the league, the Liaoning Club of China defeated last year's overall champions Police 3-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams tied with an aggregate of 3-3 at Tun Razak Cup Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta.



The Chinese club won the first leg semi-final 2-1 on Tuesday (Feb 12) but lost 2-1 in the return semi-final leg Thursday.



In the penalty shootout, Liaoning scored through skipper Yu Qian, Chen Yang and Chen Yiming while Police netted via Nadia Abdul Rahman and Nuraini Shakirah Zulkifli.



Liaoning club team manager Eric Zacharias was delighted with his team's performance in the penalty shootout.



"My players did not train for the shootout but we did well to win it to reach the final. It feels really great to be in the final after finishing third in the league," said Zacharias.



Asked about the chances against Terengganu in the final, he said they would start as the underdogs against the east coast team, who won the overall cup in 2017.



"We played twice with them in the league and we won one and lost one. But I hope my players can rise to the occasion in the final to get the better of Terengganu," he said.



NATIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE



RESULTS



TERENGGANU 0 PKS UNITEN 0



(Terengganu won 4-2 on aggregate)



LIAONING 1 POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 2



(Liaoning won 3-2 on penalty shootout)



