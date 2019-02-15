By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies will play Liaoning Infinite Space Hockey Club from China for the Vivian May Soars Trophy on Saturday at the Tun Razak Stadium.





Police Blue Warriors had beaten Liaoning 2-1 in the semi-final second leg, but it only tied both teams on aggregate at 3-3.



And in the ensuing shoot-out, Liaoning were the more determined side as they edeged the Blue Warriors 3-2.



In the other semi-final second leg, Terengganu, who had beaten PKT Uniten 4-2 in the first leg, played to a 0-0 draw and advanced on 4-2 aggregate.



Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli scored a brace for the Police Blue Warriors in the 31st and 50th minutes thanks to off field attempts, while Chen Yang scored off a penalty stroke in the 39th minute for Liaoning.



Terengganu, who are league champions, already have RM50,000 in their purse, and will be gunning for the title which comes with RM25,000 prize money.



Liaoning team manager, Eric Zacharias said: “It was a heart-stopper of a match, as my charges looked like they were ready to give away the match to the Blue Warriors, but somehow they still managed to persevere and take the game to a shoot-out.”



And just like before the semi-finals, Eric once again played down his team’s chances by claiming that they are the underdogs in the final.



“Terengganu are the favourites, and we will once again turn up as the underdogs and try our best to match them,” said Eric.



In the League, Terengaanu won 4-2 and lost 1-0 to Liaoning.



Police coach Zulkhairi Ariffin said he was still happy as they came back and won the second semi-finals.



“I’m happy with the players as they fought gallantly and won the second leg semis. And as everybody knows, the shoot-out is a 50-50 gamble which can go anyway.



“We did train for the shoot-out, but my players looked like they gave their all in 60 minutes of play and limped into the shoot-out,” said Zulkhairi.



RESULTS: Vivian May Soars Trophy semi-finals:



Liaoning HC 1 Police 2 (aggregate 3-3, Liaoning HC win shoot-out 3-2).



PKS-UniTen 0 Terengganu Ladies 0 (Terengganu win on 4-2 aggregate).



TODAY: Men – NurInsafi v UiTM (USM Stadium, 5pm), Terengganu HT v Maybank (Batu Buruk Stadium, 5pm), Tenaga Nasional v TNB Thunderbolts (Tun Razak Stadium, 5pm).



New Straits Times