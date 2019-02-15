Ben Somerford







Australia's sextet of candidates for the 2018 FIH Hockey Stars awards have missed out on claiming the final individual awards.





Kookaburras Jake Whetton, Tyler Lovell, Tim Brand and Jake Harvie and Hockeyroos pair Rachael Lynch and Rosie Malone were shortlisted for major awards in December.



The Player, Rising Star and Goalkeeper awards consisted of both a peer vote consisting of fellow players and coaches as well as a fan vote on www.fih.ch, which saw over 110,000 votes being cast. The votes were calculated as a weighted percentage (75% for the peer votes and 25% for the fan votes).



Former Hockeyroo Alyson Annan was Australia’s only winner, as FIH Coach of the Year for leading the Dutch women.



Whetton missed out on the Men’s FIH Player of the Year which was won by Belgium's Arthur van Doren.



Lovell lost out on the Men’s FIH Goalkeeper of the Year to Belgium's Vincent Vanasch, while Lynch was beaten to the Women’s FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award by England's Maddie Hinch.



Brand and Harvie were both up for Men’s FIH Rising Star which was won by Belgium's Arthur De Sloover.



Malone was shortlisted for the Women’s FIH Rising Star but was beaten by Argentina's Lucina von der Heyde.



FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2018

Female Player of the Year 2018

Winner: Eva de Goede (NED - 28.7%)

Fellow nominees: Lidewij Welten (NED - 23.5%), Stacey Michelsen (NZL - 17.1%), Xan de Waard (NED - 16.5%), Georgina Oliva (ESP - 14.2%)



Male Player of the Year 2018

Winner: Arthur van Doren (BEL - 28.1%)

Fellow nominees: Simon Gougnard (BEL - 27.3%), Barry Middleton (ENG - 24.7%), Billy Bakker (NED - 13.9%), Jake Whetton (AUS - 6%)



Female Rising Star of the Year 2018

Winner: Lucina von der Heyde (ARG - 26.4%)

Fellow nominees: Lena Tice (IRL - 22%), Marijn Veen (NED - 22%), Nike Lorenz (GER - 16.6%), Ambrosia Malone (AUS - 13%)



Male Rising Star of the Year 2018

Winner: Arthur de Sloover (BEL - 34.2%)

Fellow nominees: Thijs van Dam (NED - 33.1%), Timm Herzbruch (GER - 15.6%), Tim Brand (AUS - 11.2%), Jake Harvie (AUS - 5.9%)



Female Goalkeeper of the Year 2018

Winner: Maddie Hinch (ENG - 39.9%)

Fellow nominees: Ayeisha McFerran (IRL - 37.7%), Rachael Lynch (AUS - 8.1%), Maria Ruiz (ESP - 7.9%), Ye Jiao (CHN - 6.4%)



Male Goalkeeper of the Year 2018

Winner: Vincent Vanasch (BEL - 46%)

Fellow nominees: Pirmin Blaak (NED - 18.7%), George Pinner (ENG - 14.9%), Tobias Walter (GER - 12.4%), Tyler Lovell (AUS - 8%)



Female Umpire of the Year 2018

Michelle Meister (GER)

Male Umpire of the Year 2018

Marcin Grochal (POL)

Female Coach of the Year 2018

Alyson Annan (AUS) – Head Coach, Netherlands Women

Male Coach of the Year 2018

Shane McLeod (NZL) – Head Coach, Belgium Men



Hockey Australia media release