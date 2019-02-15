Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Maddie Hinch: England and GB goalkeeper wins prestigious award for third successive year

Published on Friday, 15 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 23
Maddie Hinch has played 133 times for England and Great Britain since making her international debut in 2008, aged 19

Great Britain and England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch has been named FIH Female Goalkeeper of the Year for the third successive year.



Olympic champion Hinch, 30, was one of five international goalkeepers shortlisted for the global prize.

In 2018, she helped England to Commonwealth bronze as well as featuring in every one of the home nation's World Cup games.

She announced in September she would take a break from international hockey.

"Over the past 10 years Maddie has been a real presence, a dynamic goal keeper and a hugely respected international player by her team-mates and the opposition," said performance director Ed Barney.

"Maddie has made a phenomenal contribution to the achievements of England and Great Britain Hockey, not only in the women's programme, but also across the sport in Great Britain.

"Her passion and commitment for the sport and goal keeping is something very special and valued by all. The award is thoroughly deserved and a mark of a very special contribution to the sport."

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, Australia's Rachael Lynch, Maria Ruiz of Spain and China's Ye Jiao were also up for the award.

BBC Sport

