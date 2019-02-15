



Great Britain and England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch has been named the 2018 FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, picking up the award for the third year in a row.





Hinch’s dominance of the prestigious accolade continues after she came out top in a public vote, fending off stern competition from Ayeisha McFerran, one of the stars of Ireland’s exceptional run to the final of the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



She also beat Australia’s Rachael Lynch, Maria Ruiz of Spain and China’s Ye Jiao to the prize.



Speaking about Hinch, Great Britain’s Performance Director Ed Barney said: “Congratulations to Maddie on an absolutely fantastic achievement.



“Over the past 10+ years Maddie has been a real presence, a dynamic goal keeper and a hugely respected international player by her teammates and the opposition.



“Maddie has made a phenomenal contribution to the achievements of England and Great Britain Hockey, not only in the women’s programme, but also across the sport in Great Britain.



“Her passion and commitment for the sport and goal keeping is something very special and valued by all. The award is thoroughly deserved and a mark of a very special contribution to the sport.”



It was certainly a busy 2018 for Hinch as she helped England to a Commonwealth Games bronze medal before also featuring in every game at the World Cup in front of thousands of adoring fans in London.



England Hockey Board Media release