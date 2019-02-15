

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Arthur van Doren was named the 2018 FIH Male Player of the Year for a second successive season following his role in the Red Lions run to World Cup gold.





In 2017, the 24-year-old claimed both the Player and Rising Star of the Year Awards, and another exceptional year for this wonderfully gifted athlete has brought further thoroughly deserved accolades his way.



He was a stand-out performer as Belgium claimed a first ever World Cup title, being named as the competition’s Best Player in Bhubaneswar. With 28 percent of the vote, Van Doren took the Male Player of the Year title ahead of fellow Red Lion Simon Gougnard as well as Billy Bakker (NED), Barry Middleton (ENG) and Jake Whetton (AUS).



It was part of a clean sweep for the Belgians of the male awards. Waterloo Ducks’ Vincent Vanasch – a star performer in Belgium’s shoot-out triumph over the Netherlands in the World Cup final – claimed 46 percent of the vote to win his second successive Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year title ahead of Pirmin Blaak (NED), Tyler Lovell (AUS), George Pinner (ENG) and Tobias Walter (GER).



Arthur De Sloover was named the Male Rising Star and World Cup-winning Head Coach Shane McLeod was named Male Coach of the Year, with the New Zealander adding a second title to the one he shared with Netherlands coach Max Caldas at the 2017 awards.



Two EHL umpires were also honoured at the event. Germany’s Michelle Meister was chosen by the FIH Officials Committee as Female Umpire of the Year and Poland’s Marcin Grochal won Male Umpire of the Year.



Meister umpired at the Indoor World Cup in Berlin at the start of 2018 before being involved in ten matches at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 as either an umpire, reserve umpire or video umpire. She also umpired at the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona in October.



Grochal took charge of various matches at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, including the quarter-final and semi-final stage before being given the privilege of officiating the gold medal game between Belgium and Netherlands.



For the women’s awards, Eva de Goede was the Female Player of the Year. The 29-year-old was one of the superstars of the all-conquering Netherlands team that dominated the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 in July and August last year.



The Amsterdam woman received almost 29 percent of a closely contested vote, taking the crown ahead of compatriots Lidewij Welten and Xan de Waard as well as Spain’s Georgina Oliva and Stacey Michelsen of New Zealand. With Netherlands Head Coach Alyson Annan being named Female Coach of the Year for a second year in succession, it was very much a double celebration for the Dutch contingent.



England’s Maddie Hinch, 30, was named Female Goalkeeper of the Year for a third year in a row, adding another title to those claimed in 2016 and 2017.

The Female Rising Star Award went to 22-year-old Argentina midfielder Lucina von der Heyde, who finished ahead of Nike Lorenz (GER), Ambrosia Malone (AUS), Lena Tice (IRL) and Marijn Veen (NED) with over 26 percent of the vote.



Euro Hockey League media release