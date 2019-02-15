



Ryan Langford, Peter Jones, Shawn Hindy and Pat Cota are all excited to be representing the USA at the @nd Masters Indoor World Cup being held February 14-17 in Hong Kong. Ryan, Shawn and Pat are part of the over 40 squad, while Peter is on the over 50 team. In 2003 they were all part of the USA team that competed in the First FIH Indoor World Cup in Leipzig, having qualified in 2002 by placing second out of seven at the Pan Am Indoor held in Rockville, Maryland. Shawn and Pat were also on the 2011 team for the Indoor World Cup in Poznan, Poland, while Peter was the coach.





All four remain very active in the sport. Ryan is part of the coaching team at the University of Michigan, while Pat coaches at Stamford University. Shawn coached at the University of Michigan, ran successful high school programs in Pennsylvania and Texas and was even President of USA Field Hockey. After playing in the First FIH Indoor World Cup in 2003, Peter went on to represent the USA in the first FIH Masters World Cup (outdoor) in Canterbury, England in 2012 and the First FIH Masters Indoor World Cup in Krefeld, Germany, in 2017. He is one of only two people to have played in these three inaugural World Cups. The other was his roommate in Leipzig, Olaf Maack. Peter is also the first American to have an official FIH tournament trophy named after him. As an unexpected surprise, his colleagues on the board of the International Masters Hockey Association got approval from FIH to name the over 50 men's indoor trophy "The Peter Jones Trophy" in recognition of his contribution to getting the tournament started. While Peter appreciated the honor, he insists that it was really a team award, given all the efforts of Dirk Wellen and the organizing committee and all the other IMHA board members.



Ryan, Peter, Shawn and Pat are delighted to be playing in Hong Kong and are hoping that their teams, as well as the USA women's over 40 team will put in good showings over the next four days. Results should be available on mastershockeyiwc.com



Fieldhockey.com