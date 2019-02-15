By Ren Thompson



Australia Men’s Over 40 - 2 def. England Men’s Over 40 - 1



In the opening match up of the tournament, the Australian Men’s Over 40 side has defeated the England side 2-1 in a spirited contest against the old enemy. A tight battle throughout has given the Australian side a great tune-up for the rest of the Masters Indoor World Cup tournament.





Australia Men’s Over 40 - 0 def. by Germany Men’s Over 40 - 7



In their second contest, the Australian side were overpowered by a classy German side going down 7-0. Struggling with the Germans attacking dominance, the Australian side played valiantly in the heavy defeat.



Australia Men’s Over 40 - 5 def. Hong Kong Dragons Men’s Over 40 - 0



The Over 40s side returned for their night fixture dominating the home side Hong Kong Dragons in a 7-0 victory. Despite playing in front of a raucous home crowd at the Shek Kip Mei Park Sports Centre, the Australians were able to impose themselves early in the contest and never were challenged.



Finishing the day with two victories and six points, good for third place on the ladder after day one.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 5 def. England Men’s Over 55 - 0



The Over 50s side has began its tournament with a bang defeating the England side 5-0 at the Hong Kong Football Club. From the beginning the Australian side looked in command of the match, and ran away with a decisive victory.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 6 def. United States Men’s Over 50 - 0



A second game and a second dominant victory for the Over 50s side, this time defeating the US side 6-0. Again the Australian sides excellent team play proved too strong in the victory and sees them announce themselves as a team here for the title.



Australia Men’s Over 50 - 2 def. by Germany Men’s Over 50 - 8



In the final game of the day, the Australia side has suffered a heavy defeat by the German Over 50s side, 8-2. Coming up against one the pre-tournament favourites, the Australian side were overpowered by the German side who ended day one undefeated.



Finishing with two wins and three points leaves the Over 50s side currently third on the ladder after day one.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 1 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 40 - 6



The Australian Ladies Over 40s campaign has started with a 6-1 defeat at the hands of a strong German side. In what was a closer game than what the scoreboard result indicates, the Aussie ladies battled throughout the match. But the German side was too mighty and came away with the victory.



Australia Ladies’ Over 40 - 5 def. Hong Kong Ladies’ Over 40 - 1



In the second match of the day, the Australian side showcased its prowess with a resounding 5-1 victory against the home side Hong Kong. Playing a complete team game saw the Aussie side record a needed win to end day one of action.



After two matches, the Australian side has three points, and currently sits in third place on the ladder.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 1 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 45 - 3



Opening their campaign against the German side, the Over 45s knew they would be in for a tough contest and that’s what was in store falling in the opening match 3-1. The Australian side showed glimpses of brilliance but couldn’t convert the build up into goals. But having a great time on the court together.



Australia Ladies’ Over 45 - 1 def. by Hong Kong Dragons Ladies’ Over 45 - 3



The second match of the day was up against the Hong Kong Dragons, but the home side proved too strong, as Australia suffered a 3-1 defeat.



After an action packed day one, the Over 45s side sits fifth on the ladder.



Australia Ladies’ Over 50 - 2 def. by Canada Ladies’ Over 45 - 5



In a blazing contest the Australian side went down 5-2 to the Canadian side, as the seven-goal extravaganza was one of the early matches of the tournament.



Australia Ladies’ Over 50 - 1 def. by Germany Ladies’ Over 50 - 9



The end of day one was a tough result for the Australian side falling to the German side, 9-1, in a one-sided contest. Being overwhelmed by the German side, the Aussie side continued to fight throughout the match, but couldn’t convert in front of the net.



After two matches, the Over 50s side sits sixth on the ladder.



Hockey Australia media release