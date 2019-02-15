

Sam Ward



Great Britain return to FIH Pro League action this weekend with the second double header in as many weeks as our men and women take on Australia.





The men will be hoping to keep up their fantastic start to the league as they face the Kookaburras live on BT Sport at 7:30am GMT, with the women following on immediately after hoping to claim their first points.



Ahead of these matches, we’ve taken a closer look at the sides.



GB men aiming to maintain unbeaten run



It’s two wins from two in the FIH Pro League for Great Britain’s men thanks to impressive victories over Spain and New Zealand.



Sam Ward made history by becoming the first player to score an FIH Pro League hat-trick as his team put hosts New Zealand to the sword with a 6-2 win last weekend.



That was also Adam Dixon’s first success since being announced as the new captain earlier in the week, while he and Phil Roper (2) also found the target in a clinical performance.



Great Britain are currently the only side yet to have dropped points and will be looking to repeat the result the last time the sides met, a 4-3 victory in the final of the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



20-year-old Josh Pavis could also make his senior international debut against Australia.



GB women hoping to bounce back



Having been defeated by New Zealand in their opening FIH Pro League match, Great Britain’s women will be hungry to get their first win on the board.



It was a tough opening fixture against the 2018 Commonwealth champions, whose ruthlessness in front of goal saw them come away with a 5-1 victory that didn’t perhaps reflect the full nature of the game.



Lizzie Neal made her senior international debut that day and made good of her chance as GB fielded an exciting side full of youth and promise.



Lily Owsley will be hoping to repeat her performance from Rio 2016 as she scored in a 2-1 victory over the Hockeyroos, although the world number three outfit got their revenge with a 2-0 win the last time the two sides met at the 2018 Champions Trophy last November.



Hockeyroos looking to climb the table



Australia’s women started their FIH Pro League campaign in perfect fashion, inflicting a first defeat on The Netherlands since the Rio 2016 final with ‘keeper Rachael Lynch providing plenty of heroics. However they then surprisingly lost 2-1 to Belgium the next day.



An exciting 4-3 win over a stubborn China followed last weekend before they took two points from Germany, beating them on a shootout after the match finished 2-2 in regulation time.



As a result the Hockeyroos currently lie second in the table, having accumulated eight points, while they are also proving to be deadly from open play as they have scored twice as many field goals as any other team (6).



Captain Emily Chalker – who is also their most experienced player with 216 caps - is just one of a number of high profile players to watch out for in a squad that also boasts an abundance of young talent.



This includes Grace Stewart – her side’s top scorer in the league – as well as Kaitlin Nobbs and Rosie Malone, who have so far achieved 140 international caps between them despite all three being just 21.



Kookaburras targeting consistency



As with their women’s team, it’s been an inconsistent start to the FIH Pro League for Australia’s men who have recorded one win, one draw and one loss so far.



They were stunned by The Netherlands in their opening game - the World Cup runners-up came from 5-2 down to draw the game 5-5 before beating the Kookaburras on a shootout - before they lost 4-1 to world champions Belgium the next day.



However they hit back in style last Sunday, defeating Germany 4-2 to lift themselves to fourth in the table.



The world number two side are also proving to be deadly from open play, with only Belgium (12) scoring more field goals than their nine, but have also conceded the second most goals so far in the FIH Pro League (11).



They will be looking to the experience of captain Eddie Ockenden – who has amassed 340 international appearances - when they face GB, while 22-year-old Jacob Anderson also showed signs of quality by scoring twice in their win over Germany.



Great Britain Hockey media release